NewsNovember 22, 2019

Voters voting on 'I Voted' stickers

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk's office is asking the public to help select the design for the county's new "I Voted" stickers. Online voting is underway through a link on the clerk's website through which voters are being asked to choose from among four designs submitted earlier this fall by Michael Gentry of Cape Girardeau and Brian Hahs, Ryan Hicks and Lindsey Limbaugh, all of Jackson...

Southeast Missourian
Michael Gentry of Cape Girardeau
Michael Gentry of Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s office is asking the public to help select the design for the county’s new “I Voted” stickers.

Brian Hahs of Jackson
Brian Hahs of Jackson

Online voting is underway through a link on the clerk’s website through which voters are being asked to choose from among four designs submitted earlier this fall by Michael Gentry of Cape Girardeau and Brian Hahs, Ryan Hicks and Lindsey Limbaugh, all of Jackson.

Ryan Hicks of Jackson
Ryan Hicks of Jackson

The design receiving the most votes during the voting period, which ends at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 5, will be the official “I Voted” sticker for county elections in 2020 and 2021.

Lindsey Limbaugh of Jackson
Lindsey Limbaugh of Jackson

This is the county’s second “I Voted” sticker design contest. The first was in 2017 when a design by Lydia Riehn, who was a senior at Jackson High School at the time, was chosen to be the official “I Voted” sticker design for elections in 2018 and 2019.

To vote, visit www.capecountyelections.com, click on “Election Information” and go to the “I Voted Sticker Contest” link.

For more information, contact Allen Seabaugh, the county’s chief deputy county clerk and supervisor of elections, at (573) 204-2416.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

