Voters voting on 'I Voted' stickers

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s office is asking the public to help select the design for the county’s new “I Voted” stickers.
Online voting is underway through a link on the clerk’s website through which voters are being asked to choose from among four designs submitted earlier this fall by Michael Gentry of Cape Girardeau and Brian Hahs, Ryan Hicks and Lindsey Limbaugh, all of Jackson.
The design receiving the most votes during the voting period, which ends at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 5, will be the official “I Voted” sticker for county elections in 2020 and 2021.
This is the county’s second “I Voted” sticker design contest. The first was in 2017 when a design by Lydia Riehn, who was a senior at Jackson High School at the time, was chosen to be the official “I Voted” sticker design for elections in 2018 and 2019.
To vote, visit www.capecountyelections.com, click on “Election Information” and go to the “I Voted Sticker Contest” link.
For more information, contact Allen Seabaugh, the county’s chief deputy county clerk and supervisor of elections, at (573) 204-2416.
