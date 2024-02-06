Voters voting on 'I Voted' stickers

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s office is asking the public to help select the design for the county’s new “I Voted” stickers.

Brian Hahs of Jackson

Online voting is underway through a link on the clerk’s website through which voters are being asked to choose from among four designs submitted earlier this fall by Michael Gentry of Cape Girardeau and Brian Hahs, Ryan Hicks and Lindsey Limbaugh, all of Jackson.

Ryan Hicks of Jackson

The design receiving the most votes during the voting period, which ends at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 5, will be the official “I Voted” sticker for county elections in 2020 and 2021.