Voters to decide on Ward 5 Cape Council candidates in April election

Bryan Johnson and Eric Redinger are running for the Ward 5 Cape Girardeau City Council seat in the Tuesday, April 8, general election.
Redinger or Johnson will replace current Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex, who was appointed to the seat Oct. 7 after Rhett Pierce's resignation. Pierce resigned shortly after he was arrested on one count of drug trafficking and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm Sept. 27. He resigned from the council effective Sept. 28, and was federally indicted Oct. 1.
Redinger is the director of recreation services at Southeast Missouri State University. Bryan Johnson is co-owner of The TeeHouse Complex with his wife.
Redinger has served as the president of the Public Library Board of Trustees and on the Girardeau Goes Green committee.
Redinger told a Jan. 20 Southeast Missourian article that he described his concerns for Ward 5 as cleanliness and safety. He also said he is more "fiscally conservative" and wants to look into where tax money is coming from for projects instead of asking for more of it.
"'I'm not saying I would not support, like, a new tax for the water measures, right? But there's already a Capital Improvement (Sales) Tax, and one of those arms is for water improvements," Redinger said in the article. "So one project might have to be put on the back burner while you funnel that tax money into, if water is an emergency right now, then we work on that, something else, because it's a pay-as-you-go system."
Johnson told the Southeast Missourian in a Jan. 23 article that his two main priorities for the city are public safety and transparency. He said the City Council and leadership need to tell stories of what's going on in the community and government.
“That, in particular, has upset a whole lot of people, and maybe rightfully so, maybe not, this water (rate increase) thing not passing, I think was another opportunity to let your constituents know and your citizens know, ‘Hey, this is really important,’” he said. “I don’t think they did a good enough job of having a cheerleader or two or 12 or just really get all the facts out, do the math for people, walk it all the way out and go, ‘Here’s what happens if we don’t pass this. Here’s what happens if we do.’”
While Redinger emphasized he and his family will try to fund his campaign, Johnson formed a committee to help fund his campaign. Johnson's campaign treasurer is former Mayor Jay Knudtson.
According to a campaign finance report filed Feb. 26, Johnson has received a total of $2,650 in monetary contributions.
