Voters to decide on Ward 5 Cape Council candidates in April election

"'I'm not saying I would not support, like, a new tax for the water measures, right? But there's already a Capital Improvement (Sales) Tax, and one of those arms is for water improvements," Redinger said in the article. "So one project might have to be put on the back burner while you funnel that tax money into, if water is an emergency right now, then we work on that, something else, because it's a pay-as-you-go system."

Bryan Johnson Submitted

Johnson told the Southeast Missourian in a Jan. 23 article that his two main priorities for the city are public safety and transparency. He said the City Council and leadership need to tell stories of what's going on in the community and government.

“That, in particular, has upset a whole lot of people, and maybe rightfully so, maybe not, this water (rate increase) thing not passing, I think was another opportunity to let your constituents know and your citizens know, ‘Hey, this is really important,’” he said. “I don’t think they did a good enough job of having a cheerleader or two or 12 or just really get all the facts out, do the math for people, walk it all the way out and go, ‘Here’s what happens if we don’t pass this. Here’s what happens if we do.’”

While Redinger emphasized he and his family will try to fund his campaign, Johnson formed a committee to help fund his campaign. Johnson's campaign treasurer is former Mayor Jay Knudtson.

According to a campaign finance report filed Feb. 26, Johnson has received a total of $2,650 in monetary contributions.