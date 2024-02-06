Voters to decide on Medicaid expansion in August

Should Medicaid coverage be expanded to include thousands of Missourians who are currently not eligible for the medical assistance program?

That question will be put to Missouri voters next month in the form of Amendment 2, the Medicaid Expansion Initiative.

Medicaid is a federal program that provides medical insurance to low-income people and individuals with disabilities. The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, allowed for the optional expansion of Medicaid coverage for people with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level.

As of this year, 37 states and the District of Columbia had expanded or have voted to expand Medicaid coverage. Missouri is one of 13 states that has not.

Generally speaking, eligibility for the Medicaid program in Missouri is limited to those who are older than 65, people who are blind or disabled and adults with dependent children with an annual household income at or below 22% of the federal poverty level. For a family of three, the 2020 poverty level is $21,720 and 22% of that is $4,778.

Coverage is also available to infants, children and pregnant women in households with incomes that fall below various poverty level percentages.

If approved in the Aug. 4 election, Amendment 2 would expand Medicaid eligibility in Missouri to adults between the ages of 19 and 65 whose income is no more than 138% of the federal poverty level. The amendment would also prohibit any additional restrictions or requirements for the expanded population to qualify for Medicaid coverage.

If passed, the measure will have no direct impact on taxes, but the state estimates passage will have a one-time cost of about $6.4 million. By 2026, it’s estimated the amendment will have an annual net fiscal impact ranging from costs of at least $200 million to savings of about $1 billion.

Missouri currently receives reimbursement from the federal government amounting to about 65% of its Medicaid costs. If Amendment 2 passes, the reimbursement would reportedly increase to 90%.

Amendment 2 supporters say the measure will not only benefit thousands of low-income Missourians in need of health care coverage, but it will also help keep many of the state’s rural hospitals from closing and would create more than 16,000 jobs annually over the next five years.

“Amendment 2 will keep rural hospitals and urban clinics open by bringing $1 billion of our own tax dollars back from Washington, instead of going to the 37 other states that have expanded Medicaid,” according to Jack Cardetti, a spokesman for the Yes on 2 campaign.

According to a report from the Missouri Foundation for Health, Medicaid expansion would expand the state’s economic output by $2.5 billion a year.

Proponents of the measure include the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Missouri Hospital Association, AARP Missouri and numerous health-related organizations.