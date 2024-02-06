All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 6, 2022
Voters to decide elevated status for Mo. National Guard
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Voters will get to decide later this year whether to elevate the status of the Missouri National Guard by making it a stand-alone department of state government. The National Guard currently is a division of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, which also includes a variety of other agencies...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Voters will get to decide later this year whether to elevate the status of the Missouri National Guard by making it a stand-alone department of state government.

The National Guard currently is a division of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, which also includes a variety of other agencies.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Senate gave final approval Thursday to a proposed constitutional amendment to remove the Guard from that umbrella and create a separate Missouri Department of National Guard. Supporters said it would elevate the importance of the Guard and make its leader -- the adjutant general -- a member of the governor's Cabinet.

The measure passed the House last month. It will appear on the ballot later this year.

In addition to the National Guard, the Department of Public Safety currently includes the state Highway Patrol, Capitol Police, the State Emergency Management Agency and offices that oversee fire safety, casinos, alcohol and tobacco regulations and veterans nursing homes.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy