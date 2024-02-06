All sections
June 16, 2018

Voters to decide between two GOP candidates in Cape County prosecutor's race

Attorneys Mark Welker and William Bryant will compete for Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney in the Aug. 7 Republican primary election. The winner will be unopposed in the November general election. Welker of Cape Girardeau announced his candidacy last week after Prosecutor Chris Limbaugh said he would resign to take a position as general counsel to Gov. Mike Parson...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
William Bryant
William Bryant

Attorneys Mark Welker and William Bryant will compete for Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney in the Aug. 7 Republican primary election.

The winner will be unopposed in the November general election.

Welker of Cape Girardeau announced his candidacy last week after Prosecutor Chris Limbaugh said he would resign to take a position as general counsel to Gov. Mike Parson.

Judge Benjamin Lewis ordered Limbaughï¿½s name taken off the ballot and ordered the county clerk to reopen the filing period for prosecutor candidates for five days. The filing period ended at 5 p.m. Friday.

Bryant, who lives in Jackson, filed Friday. He works as a prosecutor for the Illinois Attorney Generalï¿½s Office in Carbondale, Illinois. He said he has been a criminal attorney for 18 years, including 16 years as a prosecutor in Texas, Missouri and Illinois. His law career has included a stint as assistant prosecuting attorney in St. Francois County.

Mark Welker
Mark Welker

Bryant said he is licensed as an attorney in all three states.

ï¿½I thought it was good to bring some experience (in trying cases) to the office,ï¿½ Bryant said of his decision to run for county prosecutor.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He said he is committed to ï¿½protecting the communityï¿½ and focusing on victimsï¿½ rights.

Bryant and his wife, Jennifer, have two high-school-age sons.

Welker, who filed earlier this week, is a member of The Limbaugh Firm in Cape Girardeau and president of the Cape Girardeau County Young Lawyers group.

In announcing his candidacy, he vowed he ï¿½will be accountable to the citizens and be their voice in the courtroom.ï¿½

He added he would ï¿½uphold the highest ethical standards.ï¿½

Welker and his wife, Callie, are lifelong residents of Cape Girardeau County.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Local News
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

