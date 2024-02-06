Attorneys Mark Welker and William Bryant will compete for Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney in the Aug. 7 Republican primary election.

The winner will be unopposed in the November general election.

Welker of Cape Girardeau announced his candidacy last week after Prosecutor Chris Limbaugh said he would resign to take a position as general counsel to Gov. Mike Parson.

Judge Benjamin Lewis ordered Limbaughï¿½s name taken off the ballot and ordered the county clerk to reopen the filing period for prosecutor candidates for five days. The filing period ended at 5 p.m. Friday.

Bryant, who lives in Jackson, filed Friday. He works as a prosecutor for the Illinois Attorney Generalï¿½s Office in Carbondale, Illinois. He said he has been a criminal attorney for 18 years, including 16 years as a prosecutor in Texas, Missouri and Illinois. His law career has included a stint as assistant prosecuting attorney in St. Francois County.

Mark Welker

Bryant said he is licensed as an attorney in all three states.

ï¿½I thought it was good to bring some experience (in trying cases) to the office,ï¿½ Bryant said of his decision to run for county prosecutor.