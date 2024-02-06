BLODGETT — The Scott County Rural Fire Protection District is seeking citizens' support in the Tuesday, April 2, election.

With Proposition Safety, the district seeks approval for a $1.65 million no-tax-rate-increase general obligation bond issue to improve the district.

Jeremy Perrien, fire chief of Scott County Rural Fire, said the district is seeking approval of the bond issue for a variety of purposes.

"For site development," Perrien said. "Somewhere toward Miner we are going to build a new fire station."

The district currently has three fire stations: Blodgett, Vanduser and Morley.

"If you look at a map, and you do 5-mile circles around each station, there's still a lot of area that is open," Perrien said.

Perrien said the district wants the bond to furnish a new firehouse, repair existing facilities and purchase new apparatus and equipment to meet safety standards.

"So we are going to build a new fire station, then we are going to add on to the Morley station to accommodate living," Perrien said. "You see, here in Blodgett and at Vanduser, we have a living room, bedrooms, but Morley does not."

According to Perrien, there is a common misconception that the Miner Fire Department also covers the area north of it. But Perrien clarified that, while Miner is closer, the rural area north of Miner is not within the Miner Fire Department's coverage area, but is Scott County Rural Fire Protection's district.

Perrien said that, in previous years, the district ran bond issues to expand the fire district, improve response times and lower their Insurance Service (ISO) rating to lower insurance rates.

"However, those measures didn't pass," Perrien said. "In response to those election results, the district reached out to L.J. Hart and Company, who serves as our municipal bond underwriter, to provide insight on our financial situation."