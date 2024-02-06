Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jamie Burger hears the criticism from the other candidates for his seat on both sides of the political spectrum. But Burger believes he has done a good job as presiding commissioner and is running on his record.

Two Democrats and three Republicans are vying for their partiesï¿½ nominations in the Aug. 7 primary election for Scott County presiding commissioner.

Burger faces a challenge in the Democratic primary from Chelsea Hale of Perkins, Missouri, while three candidates are seeking the GOP nomination.

Republican candidates are Jim Glueck of Scott City, Will Yates of Perkins and John Graham of Sikeston, Missouri.

The Republican and Democratic winners will square off in the November general election for the position, which carries an annual salary of $43,452.

Chelsea Hale

Scott County voters have never elected a Republican to serve on the county commission, Burger said.

Jamie Burger

Burger of Benton, Missouri, has served on the county commission for 18 years, including the last 12 years as presiding commissioner.

He has worked at the Buzzi Unicem USA cement plant in Cape Girardeau for 35 years.

Burger stressed his ï¿½experience and knowledgeï¿½ of county government.

John Graham

In an email to the Southeast Missourian, Burger said, ï¿½I pride myself on honesty and integrity and always put the countyï¿½s best interests first.ï¿½

Burger said he wants to serve a fourth, four-year term as presiding commissioner ï¿½to continue improving and growing Scott County.ï¿½

He said he would work to improve the countyï¿½s roads and bridges.

In addition, Burger vowed to continue to improve water, drainage and levee districts, and improve relationships between ï¿½Scott County elected officials and the people we serve.ï¿½

Chelsea Hale

Jim Glueck

Hale, a certified nurse assistant, has never been in public office.

ï¿½I am seeking the position, because I would like to do what I can do to make a difference for Scott County, for the better,ï¿½ she wrote in an email.

ï¿½Voters should elect me because Iï¿½m a new, fresh face for the county, and Iï¿½m willing to listen to what the people want, and do what I can to get things done,ï¿½ she said.

Hale said she would push for economic development.

ï¿½Iï¿½m willing to venture out and meet with businesses to promote more jobs in the area. I would also like to upgrade roads and bridges ... if it meets budget requirements,ï¿½ she said.