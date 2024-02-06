Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jamie Burger hears the criticism from the other candidates for his seat on both sides of the political spectrum. But Burger believes he has done a good job as presiding commissioner and is running on his record.
Two Democrats and three Republicans are vying for their partiesï¿½ nominations in the Aug. 7 primary election for Scott County presiding commissioner.
Burger faces a challenge in the Democratic primary from Chelsea Hale of Perkins, Missouri, while three candidates are seeking the GOP nomination.
Republican candidates are Jim Glueck of Scott City, Will Yates of Perkins and John Graham of Sikeston, Missouri.
The Republican and Democratic winners will square off in the November general election for the position, which carries an annual salary of $43,452.
Scott County voters have never elected a Republican to serve on the county commission, Burger said.
Jamie Burger
Burger of Benton, Missouri, has served on the county commission for 18 years, including the last 12 years as presiding commissioner.
He has worked at the Buzzi Unicem USA cement plant in Cape Girardeau for 35 years.
Burger stressed his ï¿½experience and knowledgeï¿½ of county government.
In an email to the Southeast Missourian, Burger said, ï¿½I pride myself on honesty and integrity and always put the countyï¿½s best interests first.ï¿½
Burger said he wants to serve a fourth, four-year term as presiding commissioner ï¿½to continue improving and growing Scott County.ï¿½
He said he would work to improve the countyï¿½s roads and bridges.
In addition, Burger vowed to continue to improve water, drainage and levee districts, and improve relationships between ï¿½Scott County elected officials and the people we serve.ï¿½
Chelsea Hale
Hale, a certified nurse assistant, has never been in public office.
ï¿½I am seeking the position, because I would like to do what I can do to make a difference for Scott County, for the better,ï¿½ she wrote in an email.
ï¿½Voters should elect me because Iï¿½m a new, fresh face for the county, and Iï¿½m willing to listen to what the people want, and do what I can to get things done,ï¿½ she said.
Hale said she would push for economic development.
ï¿½Iï¿½m willing to venture out and meet with businesses to promote more jobs in the area. I would also like to upgrade roads and bridges ... if it meets budget requirements,ï¿½ she said.
John Graham
On the Republican side, Graham is again running for county commission. He ran for associate commissioner in 2016, losing to incumbent Dennis Ziegenhorn.
Graham owns and manages Willy Billï¿½s BBQ and Family Dining.
A former Sikeston city councilman, Graham said ï¿½it is time for a change in the leadership of our county.ï¿½
Graham said he has ï¿½a true vision on how to bring in new businesses to our county and how to create new good paying jobs.ï¿½
He said county officials need to do a better job of using transportation resources, including two interstates, state highways, railroads and the Mississippi River, to grow jobs.
The numerous candidates running for this position demonstrate ï¿½we are all dissatisfied in the current path and leadership of our county,ï¿½ he said.
Jim Glueck
Fellow GOP candidate Glueck has never held public office.
A self-employed mechanic and a row-crop farmer and cattle rancher, Glueck said he is running to change county government.
He said in an email ï¿½I believe in saying what you mean and doing it.ï¿½ He added ï¿½everybody has a voice in this county no matter how rich or poor you are.ï¿½
Glueck promised to be ï¿½accessible to everyone.ï¿½
Glueck said, ï¿½The biggest problem in this county is that the roads are terrible and this county is in dire need of new business.ï¿½
If elected, Glueck said he would ï¿½do everything in my power to bring in businesses that will grow our community for the better.ï¿½
Will Yates
Like Glueck, Republican candidate Yates has never served in public office.
An auditor with RGIS company, Yates has made it clear he wants to unseat Burger. He tried unsuccessfully to unseat Burger in the November 2014 general election.
In the 2012 general election, he lost to Donnie Kiefer for the 2nd District associate commissioner seat.
ï¿½I can better serve the county,ï¿½ he said in an email touting his current candidacy. ï¿½Iï¿½m willing to have the (county government) books audited to make sure everything balances out right.ï¿½
Yates said he would ï¿½work for the peopleï¿½ and would address any road and drainage problems.
If elected, Yates said he would treat all county residents equally.
ï¿½I donï¿½t tolerate favoritism,ï¿½ he said.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.