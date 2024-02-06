Voters overwhelmingly pass Cape schools bond issue

Voters overwhelmingly approved a $12 million Cape Girardeau public schools bond issue Tuesday to finance a wide range of building projects, including an aquatic center.
The measure received 61.8% approval, well above the 57.14% super majority needed for passage.
The bond issue passed by a vote of 2,207 to 1,362.
Voters approved it in every precinct in the school district, except for the Campster precinct, according to election returns. In two other precincts, the measure passed, but by less than a super majority.
Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass said he was “overjoyed and so thankful for the community and their support.”
Glass said the measure was strongly supported by the school board, and city and chamber of commerce officials. He also credited the Proposition Y campaign committee for its efforts in promoting the bond issue.
“The support has been unbelievable,” he said.
All of the improvements will be made without a tax increase, school officials and community leaders said. The debt-service levy would remain unchanged at $0.68 per $100 assessed valuation.
The bulk of the funding — $8 million — will pay for major improvements to school buildings, including $4 million for upgrades to Alma Schrader and Jefferson elementary schools.
Another $1.5 million will be used to construct an early-childhood development center on the Jefferson School campus. The center will allow the district to centralize its early-childhood program at one location. Currently, the district operates preschool classes at four of the five elementary schools.
Glass said in advance of the election the proposed childhood education center “could be a real game-changer for us. We could pool our resources in one location and we could also expand our program, depending on funding.”
The district now operates preschool programs for 4- and 5-year-olds.
But school officials have applied for a federal grant to start an early-learning program for children, from birth through 3 years of age. The grant could provide $1.5 million a year for five years to fund the project.
Early education, Glass has repeatedly said, provides students, particularly those at risk, a better opportunity to succeed in life.
Former Mayor Jay Knudtson said before the vote the bond issue, involves “so much more” than the $4 million proposed to help fund construction of a new indoor aquatic center.
After Tuesday’s vote, Glass said planning will continue toward funding an aquatic center.
Approval of the bond issue means the city and school district now have committed $10 million toward the project. But city and school officials have said additional funding will be needed to build the $15 million facility they want, and efforts are underway to raise funds and grants.
The planned childhood education center “changes the pathways of our kids,” Knudtson said. “That is a really big deal. That changes lives for our kids.”
Major improvements to Alma Schrader and Jefferson schools will include technology upgrades in classrooms and new computer labs. Glass said before the vote the projects would allow for “21st-century learning” at the two schools, which are each more than half a century old.
Alma Schrader school will be upgraded with more natural light and collaborative spaces to provide a modern learning environment, according to school officials.
The school’s gymnasium and cafeteria will be updated, too.
At Jefferson school, a new kitchen, cafeteria and gymnasium will be constructed, officials said.
Equipment, furnishings and contingency costs associated with the various projects are estimated to cost $1.65 million.
The bond issue also will pay for new roofs on Blanchard Elementary School and parts of Central High School and the Career and Technology Center, as well as heating and cooling upgrades at district buildings and repaving of school district parking lots.
Some of the work, such as a new roof for Blanchard school, could occur this summer, Glass said.
Roofs, heating and cooling and other infrastructure projects are expected to total about $850,000, according to school officials.
The bond issue will fund the third and final phase of the school district’s comprehensive plan.
Voters in the district approved $40 million and $20 million bond issues in 2010 and 2015.
