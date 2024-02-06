Voters overwhelmingly pass Cape schools bond issue

Voters overwhelmingly approved a $12 million Cape Girardeau public schools bond issue Tuesday to finance a wide range of building projects, including an aquatic center.

The measure received 61.8% approval, well above the 57.14% super majority needed for passage.

The bond issue passed by a vote of 2,207 to 1,362.

Voters approved it in every precinct in the school district, except for the Campster precinct, according to election returns. In two other precincts, the measure passed, but by less than a super majority.

Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass said he was “overjoyed and so thankful for the community and their support.”

Glass said the measure was strongly supported by the school board, and city and chamber of commerce officials. He also credited the Proposition Y campaign committee for its efforts in promoting the bond issue.

“The support has been unbelievable,” he said.

All of the improvements will be made without a tax increase, school officials and community leaders said. The debt-service levy would remain unchanged at $0.68 per $100 assessed valuation.

The bulk of the funding — $8 million — will pay for major improvements to school buildings, including $4 million for upgrades to Alma Schrader and Jefferson elementary schools.

Another $1.5 million will be used to construct an early-childhood development center on the Jefferson School campus. The center will allow the district to centralize its early-childhood program at one location. Currently, the district operates preschool classes at four of the five elementary schools.

Glass said in advance of the election the proposed childhood education center “could be a real game-changer for us. We could pool our resources in one location and we could also expand our program, depending on funding.”

The district now operates preschool programs for 4- and 5-year-olds.

But school officials have applied for a federal grant to start an early-learning program for children, from birth through 3 years of age. The grant could provide $1.5 million a year for five years to fund the project.

Early education, Glass has repeatedly said, provides students, particularly those at risk, a better opportunity to succeed in life.

Former Mayor Jay Knudtson said before the vote the bond issue, involves “so much more” than the $4 million proposed to help fund construction of a new indoor aquatic center.