Voters' forum focuses on pros, cons of right-to-work ballot measure

Voters will decide Aug. 7 whether Missouri will be a "right to work" state.

Proposition A, if approved, would adopt legislation originally passed by lawmakers in 2017.

State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, backs the measure. Rick McGuire, business manager for Laborers Union Local 1140 in Cape Girardeau opposes it. Both of them discussed the issue at an election forum at the Cape Girardeau Public Library on Wednesday, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Southeast Missouri. About 40 people attended the forum.

Lichtenegger said, "A lot of people call it (right to work) freedom to work." She added, "It is not about whether you are for unions or against unions."

But McGuire said the measure would drive down wages. Workers, he said, make, on average, $8,700 a year less in right-to-work states. He said passage of the measure would lead to poorer health insurance or no health insurance for workers.

Statistics show there is a 58 percent higher risk of workers "being killed" on the job site in right-to-work states.

The measure would prohibit forced membership in a labor union as a condition of employment, but would not apply to union agreements already in effect.

Former Gov. Eric Greitens signed right-to-work legislation in 2017, but the law never took effect because union-backed, right-to-work opponents submitted more than 310,000 signatures last August to force a referendum on the issue.

Union groups wanted the measure placed on the November 2018 ballot, where voter turnout would be higher. But the Republican-led Legislature near the end of the 2018 session in May moved the vote from the November to the August ballot.

McGuire said, "I can't find anybody who wants this law other than politicians."

But Lichtenegger said a survey of her constituents found a majority favored right-to-work legislation.

She said the measure would not prohibit employees from joining unions. "You can still be in a union," she told the audience.

The GOP lawmaker said companies look to locate in right-to-work states. But McGuire argued the lack of a right-to-work law has not prevented businesses from locating in Cape Girardeau County or elsewhere in Missouri.