All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 10, 2018

Voter registration grows in advance of Wednesday's deadline

A competitive race for U.S. Senate and various ballot measures have spurred increased voter registration, Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said Tuesday. Today marks the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election. Voters have until 5 p.m. to register, Summers said...

Southeast Missourian

A competitive race for U.S. Senate and various ballot measures have spurred increased voter registration, Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said Tuesday.

Today marks the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election. Voters have until 5 p.m. to register, Summers said.

With the deadline near, Summers said her office has seen an influx of voter applications, both in person and online.

The county clerkï¿½s office has been receiving 25 to 100 new applications a day, she said.

ï¿½Itï¿½s been very busy,ï¿½ she added.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Summers said numerous Southeast Missouri State University students have registered to vote. College students may vote in the county where their college is located or in their home counties, she said.

Several groups have been holding voter registration drives in advance of the November election, Summers said.

Issues dealing with medical marijuana and the minimum wage have sparked some of the voter registration efforts, she said.

The county had more than 52,000 registered voters as of August, which doesnï¿½t take into account all the new registrations, she said.

Summers said anyone who is uncertain whether he or she is properly registered should contact her office before todayï¿½s deadline.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters narrowly approve sports betting amendment
NewsNov. 6
Cape Girardeau city water rate increase proposal falls by 1,...
NewsNov. 6
John Voss secures second term in Missouri's District 147 wit...
NewsNov. 6
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Abortion rights amendment's passage triggers new legal battle in Missouri
NewsNov. 6
Abortion rights amendment's passage triggers new legal battle in Missouri
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
AP VoteCast: Voter anxiety over the economy and a desire for change returns Trump to the White House
NewsNov. 6
AP VoteCast: Voter anxiety over the economy and a desire for change returns Trump to the White House
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing a second term
NewsNov. 6
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing a second term
Missouri voters enshrine abortion rights in a state that has a near-total ban
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters enshrine abortion rights in a state that has a near-total ban
Cape Girardeau County faces ballot machine glitch as water rate hike fails, Voss wins reelection
NewsNov. 6
Cape Girardeau County faces ballot machine glitch as water rate hike fails, Voss wins reelection
Wasinger, Bailey, Malek, Hoskins win state offices
NewsNov. 6
Wasinger, Bailey, Malek, Hoskins win state offices
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy