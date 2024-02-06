Voter registration grows in advance of Wednesday's deadline

A competitive race for U.S. Senate and various ballot measures have spurred increased voter registration, Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said Tuesday.

Today marks the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election. Voters have until 5 p.m. to register, Summers said.

With the deadline near, Summers said her office has seen an influx of voter applications, both in person and online.

The county clerkï¿½s office has been receiving 25 to 100 new applications a day, she said.

ï¿½Itï¿½s been very busy,ï¿½ she added.