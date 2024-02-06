Voter-approved tax takes effect Oct. 1 in Cape County

Starting on Thursday, a new half-cent sales tax begins in Cape Girardeau County and in a change from past practice, the State of Missouri will not remind merchants to collect the levy.

County voters approved the Law Enforcement and Public Safety tax on June 2 by a 57.1% affirmative vote.

The half-cent levy is expected to generate $7 million annually to help the county sheriff’s office hire and retain staff, upgrade equipment and help underwrite jail operations.

On the night of the vote, Sheriff Ruth Dickerson said approval means the county will be able to hire 10 new officers in the patrol division and will have funding to place school resource officers in Delta and Oak Ridge.

In a bit of a shock, the Missouri Department of Revenue said municipalities are on their own to get the word out to gather up the tax.

“(The Department of Revenue) will no longer send out courtesy rate notification letters to inform taxpayers (of) a rate change,” a department news release stated.

“Yes, I’m surprised (and) I’ve never known DOR not to do it,” said Treasurer Roger Hudson, who was served in the county’s top fiscal role since 2005.

Hudson said a DOR staffer told him the state’s decision not to inform was driven by budgetary matters and a lack of available personnel due to COVID-19.

Hudson also was told DOR would prefer merchants become electronic filers using www.dor.mo.gov/business/sales/rates/2020.

The new rate for every county municipality, Hudson said, can be found on that website and encouraged merchants to use it.

“That’s fine as far as it goes, but there are county businesses who don’t have internet,” Hudson said. “We don’t have the budget to (directly) inform the 12,000 entities in our county.”