State Rep. Voss introduces bill to assist Missouri coroners

District 147 Rep. John Voss on Wednesday, Jan. 29, announced the introduction of House Bill 1122, which would update the standards and requirements of Missouri county coroners.

Even though there's incentivized optional training available for county coroners, Missouri does not currently require credentialing or training requirements for coroners.

If passed, the bill would mandate yearly training for both coroners and deputy coroners, increase pay to be on par with other county officials and establish a grant program to help cover training expenses in smaller counties.

“This legislation addresses the need for standardized training and fair compensation for coroners across Missouri,” Voss said in a news release. “Coroners play a vital role in our communities, and this bill ensures they have the necessary resources and knowledge to perform their duties effectively.”