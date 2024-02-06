All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 26, 2023

Volunteers wash away vandalism at Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook

Volunteers from Todt Roofing, PJ’s Pressure Washing and Quality Tree teamed up last week to pressure wash the recently vandalized Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook at the east end of Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau. Todt Roofing’s Brennon Todt organized the volunteers to come together Wednesday, June 21, along with the tools provided by Paris Johnson owner of PJ’s Pressure Washing. Todt said he was made aware of the vandalism at the scenic overlook by Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
A volunteer washes graffiti from the Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook at Cape Girardeau.
A volunteer washes graffiti from the Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook at Cape Girardeau.Submitted

Volunteers from Todt Roofing, PJ’s Pressure Washing and Quality Tree teamed up last week to pressure wash the recently vandalized Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook at the east end of Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau.

Todt Roofing’s Brennon Todt organized the volunteers to come together Wednesday, June 21, along with the tools provided by Paris Johnson owner of PJ’s Pressure Washing. Todt said he was made aware of the vandalism at the scenic overlook by Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes.

“Being an active member of Old Town Cape in downtown activities, I thought it behooved us to take a step forward and try to help the community by cleaning it,” Todt said.

Todt said the process from talking to Haynes to getting the volunteers “on board” to help was “in the range of 20 to 30 minutes”. He described it as heartwarming to see the eagerness of the volunteers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Johnson said everything started to go down when he got a phone call from Todt about the vandalism at the overlook.

“I’m very glad that I could give my services to the community like that,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said it was a very eye-opening and insightful experience to help out in the community in that way.

Todt said he was thankful for the volunteers who were able to help. He said as a community partner, he’s on the lookout for things to do to help the community.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy