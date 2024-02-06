Volunteers from Todt Roofing, PJ’s Pressure Washing and Quality Tree teamed up last week to pressure wash the recently vandalized Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook at the east end of Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau.
Todt Roofing’s Brennon Todt organized the volunteers to come together Wednesday, June 21, along with the tools provided by Paris Johnson owner of PJ’s Pressure Washing. Todt said he was made aware of the vandalism at the scenic overlook by Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes.
“Being an active member of Old Town Cape in downtown activities, I thought it behooved us to take a step forward and try to help the community by cleaning it,” Todt said.
Todt said the process from talking to Haynes to getting the volunteers “on board” to help was “in the range of 20 to 30 minutes”. He described it as heartwarming to see the eagerness of the volunteers.
Johnson said everything started to go down when he got a phone call from Todt about the vandalism at the overlook.
“I’m very glad that I could give my services to the community like that,” Johnson said.
Johnson also said it was a very eye-opening and insightful experience to help out in the community in that way.
Todt said he was thankful for the volunteers who were able to help. He said as a community partner, he’s on the lookout for things to do to help the community.
