Volunteers help with Cape County vaccination efforts

The regional COVID-19 vaccination effort leading Cape Girardeau County to have the highest percentage of its population vaccinated in the state with at least one dose was not only achieved by the government, health care systems and pharmacies. It has also been fueled by the efforts of local volunteers.

Kathy Swan, a volunteer who is a retired nurse and former Missouri House representative, decided to join the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center to help the vaccination effort move forward in whatever way she can.

“I think the bottom line is, once you’re a nurse, you’re always a nurse. And along with that goes an obligation to help, particularly in a situation like this, when you have skills and the know-how to do so,” Swan said.

She said the volunteers have enabled the effort to vaccinate more people and encouraged medical and non-medical people to help.

Not everything she is doing requires medical professional training, either. She said she is filling out vaccination cards, guiding people at the clinics and making phone calls to those without an email address who are eligible vaccination.