Volunteers come together to help after Dexter storm

DEXTER, Mo. -- In the wake of the EF-2 tornado that struck Dexter Saturday evening, many are stepping up to help those affected.

Tuesday evening, SEMO Food Bank teamed up with the Lighthouse Church and Hope International to provide food for not only the families impacted by the storm but anyone who needed it.

"We're helping especially those people who lost power through the disaster through the tornado and everybody else," said Lighthouse Church Pastor Tim Russell. "Whoever shows up we are helping. A lot of people lost electric to their homes and a lot of their meat spoiled. So thanks to SEMO Food Bank [they] were able to get meat, a pretty healthy amount of meat, and vegetables and produce."

Russell explained that a food distribution takes place each week at the church, as part of the church's partnership with Hope International. Following the weather events of the past weekend in Dexter, Russell received a call from SEMO Food Bank asking if an additional distribution could take place Tuesday evening. Lighthouse Christian Center along with volunteers from the Jeremiah House, Risen Church and the community came together. Russell explained that there is a woman who was first in line at every distribution. But she is not just there to pick up a box of food. She helps park cars and then after receiving her food she returns to volunteer at the event. Russell said, "It takes everybody to make it happen."

The food was provided by SEMO Food Bank and transported to the site by Hope International.

Russell explained that Hope International is a sister organization to Lighthouse Church. Russell said Hope International was created in 2009.

"It is a place where churches can serve together and help humanity. [We] try to serve all over the United States and parts of the world," said Russell. "But our main focus is right here. It just so happens we've had a disaster or at least trouble here."