Volunteers, businesses helping Glen Allen recover following tornado

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. -- Several Southeast Missouri organizations have pitched in to help with the cleanup in the aftermath of the tornado April 5 that destroyed 12 homes and damaged 87 structures in Bollinger County, Missouri.

The county's emergency management director, Kevin Cooper, said he's been grateful all the organizations that have come to help have been able to do the work without needing constant oversight from him.

"I cannot even come close to saying enough about all the people and organizations who have come out to help," Cooper said. "They have been phenomenal. EquipmentShare, Lutheran Ministries, Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief. ... I can't even begin to list everyone."

Jordan Carver, general manager of the Cape Girardeau EquipmentShare location, said he sent excavation equipment, generators and light towers as well as personnel to help. He said they have been working with local law enforcement and emergency management personnel in coordinating their efforts. Carver said more than a dozen of his employees have been working in Glen Allen, some up to 15 hours a day.

"We've been pulling trees off houses and getting them cut up and hauled away," Carver said. "Then we have three woodchippers on-site that we'll be feeding limbs and turning them into mulch that can be hauled off or reused or recycled."

Ryan Rawson, owner of Rawson Excavating out of Murphysboro, Illinois, also came with some of his employees to "help people in their time of loss." He said he was "overwhelmed" by the response from individual volunteers.

"Glen Allen is just a dot on the map, but people came together and showed up to help," Rawson said. "Sometimes small towns get forgotten about in a lot of aspects, but that wasn't the case this time."

Carver and Rawson both said they understand their companies won't be getting paid as contractors under state or federal emergency relief organizations.

Local officials were notified earlier this week that the small rural community didn't qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency relief. According to federal guidelines, a minimum of nearly $11 million in public infrastructure damage is required before the federal agency will declare it a disaster area and release funds.

The lack of federal support has meant the community is leaning hard on volunteer efforts and local donations.

Carver said he attended a meeting April 6 in the Woodland High School gymnasium for "anybody who wanted to volunteer or help with the effort." He said he saw more than a dozen vehicles with equipment on trailers in the parking lot. When they were told there would be no contracts offered for services, Carver said, "between 50% and 75% of the trucks with equipment left."