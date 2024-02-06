Volunteer searcher finds 2-year-old safe in woods

TECUMSEH, Mo. — A 2-year-old boy who followed his dog into the woods near his Missouri Ozarks home is safe, after one of the nearly 100 people searching for him heard a faint whimper and found the child just before sunset.

KYTV-TV reported Waylon Loftis was supposed to be napping Friday afternoon at his family's home in Tecumseh, near Norfolk Lake. Instead, he made his way out of the house despite safety devices on the doors, Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin said.