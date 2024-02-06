Volunteer group from Missouri helps feed people post-Irma

ESTERO, Fla. -- A group working out of a parking lot at the Germain Arena handed out 20,000 meals of pork, turkey and vegetables a day to residents and first responders in the Florida Keys, Naples, Bonita Springs and other parts of southwest Florida.

The News-Press reported the group's called Operation BBQ Relief. It's a Missouri-based band of volunteers that travels to disaster areas to cook and hand out authentic barbecue to large groups who need to eat.