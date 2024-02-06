GRANDIN, Mo. — The city of Grandin finds itself in a bit of turmoil as its entire volunteer fire department quit early last week.

All 14 volunteers of the Grandin City Volunteer Fire Department quit Tuesday, July 25. The mass resignation was reportedly because of several factors, one being the city saying it was no longer able to insure the fire trucks, according to officials with the department. Messages to city officials in Grandin — about 30 miles west of Poplar Bluff, Missouri — had not been returned as of Friday afternoon, July 28.

"(The city said) they don't have money for insurance on the trucks anymore, so they were going to only let us run one truck out of the building where they have three," said Joseph Gates, chief of the newly formed Grandin Rural Fire Department.

Another factor was the city reportedly deciding in May it would no longer provide mutual aid to other departments, wanting to concentrate only on fires in Grandin itself.

"You have to give to receive," Gates said. "We're a volunteer community. If you're not giving mutual aid to Ellsinore, Van Buren and the other departments that you're going to call upon, when you need help, they're not going to be willing to give you help."

The latter decision was one of the reasons Gates and other members of the city fire department created the Grandin Rural Fire Department.