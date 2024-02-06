Volunteer fair Sunday in Cape Girardeau

Elizabeth Shelton said she thinks there is a personal reward deriving from giving one's time to volunteering -- calling it "warming and fulfilling."

Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri since July 2015, is hoping people will drop into a volunteer fair this weekend in Cape Girardeau.

"(People) see volunteering is the right thing to do to make this community better, and, also, they understand they're really helping a person or a cause or an animal depending on their interests," Shelton told the Southeast Missourian.

Shelton penned a guest commentary in the Southeast Missourian Tuesday, Jan. 10, in which she enumerated statistics portending a lingering effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Before the pandemic, nearly one-third of Americans volunteered at least once a year, according to a study by the Corporation for National and Community Service. This translates to more than $150 billion in benefits," she wrote. "A 2020 study by Fidelity Charitable found that two-thirds of volunteers decreased their activity or stopped volunteering entirely after the pandemic began (and) as not-for-profit funding declined, so did the millions of dollars in valuable volunteers' time."

Janna Clifton

Janna Clifton

Shelton noted the experience of the majority of the 30 partners supported by UWSEMO reflects these national findings.