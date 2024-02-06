Volunteer fair Sunday in Cape Girardeau

Elizabeth Shelton said she thinks there is a personal reward deriving from giving one's time to volunteering -- calling it "warming and fulfilling."
Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri since July 2015, is hoping people will drop into a volunteer fair this weekend in Cape Girardeau.
"(People) see volunteering is the right thing to do to make this community better, and, also, they understand they're really helping a person or a cause or an animal depending on their interests," Shelton told the Southeast Missourian.
Shelton penned a guest commentary in the Southeast Missourian Tuesday, Jan. 10, in which she enumerated statistics portending a lingering effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Before the pandemic, nearly one-third of Americans volunteered at least once a year, according to a study by the Corporation for National and Community Service. This translates to more than $150 billion in benefits," she wrote. "A 2020 study by Fidelity Charitable found that two-thirds of volunteers decreased their activity or stopped volunteering entirely after the pandemic began (and) as not-for-profit funding declined, so did the millions of dollars in valuable volunteers' time."
Shelton noted the experience of the majority of the 30 partners supported by UWSEMO reflects these national findings.
Janna Clifton of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization monetized the impact of volunteering for UJRO in remarks to Jackson's aldermanic council.
"Aside from myself, (UJRO) is an entirely volunteer-led organization. Every event, every committee, plus our board, is made up of community members giving their time to making a difference in uptown Jackson. For 2022, we logged 2,001 volunteer hours. Based on the value of volunteer time last year, the equates to the equivalent of $59,929.95 invested directly back into the uptown," she said.
Shelton said approximately 24 volunteer organizations will have booths at Sunday's fair.
The UWSEMO director also noted the value of a senior citizen taking skills and capabilities are finding a place to use those talents.
"I've witnessed when some people retire, they may feel impotent as far as the power they once had in the community or in an organization," she said. "Volunteers are slowly returning to pre-COVID activities, but many, especially those over 60, are not returning so far."
The volunteer fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Salvation Army, 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.
