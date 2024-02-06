BENTON, Mo. -- For holidays and birthday candle wishes, Diane Scherer-Morris said the hope every year since her older sister, Cheryl Anne Scherer, went missing was for Cheryl to come home safe and sound if it was God's will.

"Every special intention or every special request was and still is regarding Cheryl's return," Scherer-Morris said. "Every holiday we think: 'Is this going to be the day she walks in?'"

As the years went on, holidays would come and go -- and still no Cheryl.

This is a image of what Scherer may look like today.

"Cheryl liked Christmas, and I remember the year she sewed (our brother) Anthony and I Christmas stockings with our names on them, which I still have," Scherer-Morris said. "Or the year we got puppies at Christmas. ... Good memories."

This age progression image, created by National Center for Missing and Exploited children, shows how Cheryl Anne Scherer may have appeared as she aged. Submitted photo

Scherer-Morris said it's important to realize those things that may appear to be insignificant at the time are the biggest memories later, and she'd like families to remember that this Christmas, which will mark the 41st one the Scherer family will spend without their beloved daughter and sister.

Just like so many other families suffering from losses, the holidays seem the hardest, Scherer-Morris said.

"In a split second things change, and for us it was 41 years ago in a matter of minutes our life was forever changed," she said. "It changes you and puts all in perspective."

On April 17, 1979, Cheryl Anne Scherer, 19-year-old daughter of Olevia "Libby" Scherer and Ray Scherer, went to work at Rhodes Pump-Ur-Own Station in Scott City, Missouri, like she had done over the last year. On that day around 11:20 a.m., she spoke with her mother by phone. Cheryl and her mother spoke about what was for supper, and Cheryl was going to do some sewing when she got home. Sometime shortly between 11:40 a.m. and 11:50 a.m., Cheryl was apparently abducted during a possible robbery with $480 taken. Cheryl's purse, keys and car were left behind.

Scott County Sheriff's Office along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and FBI assisted on the case. That particular day very little traffic was coming and going into the Scott City Plaza where the major store was the IGA food store. On this Tuesday morning, IGA was closed due to the funeral of the store owner's mother, Katie Uhrhan.

Scherer-Morris said her family waited by the phone, hoping and praying for a call from Cheryl herself or law enforcement saying she was found, but that call never came.

In 2003 submission of DNA samples from Cheryl's parents to the FBI's Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) was completed. CODIS blends forensic science and computer technology into an effective tool for solving crimes. Two different age progression pictures of Cheryl were created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited children during this time (2000 and 2017).

Throughout the years Cheryl's family has never given up hope as their faith carries them through each passing year of not knowing what happened. Prayer services, balloon releases and remembrance ceremonies have been held in her honor to keep the public aware of her story.

Around May 2012 the family started a Facebook page in Cheryl's name as a platform to reach people and attempt to find answers.

"This, in turn, gets people talking and has brought in a few calls to law enforcement and a few have reached out to us with information," Scherer-Morris said. "Nothing yet has led us to her, but people are talking, and we remain hopeful and praying that the person or persons who know the truth will come forward and share what they know."

Cheryl's father passed away in 2005, but her mother and two younger siblings, Scherer-Morris and Anthony Scherer, continue to keep her name out there, pleading with anyone who has any information to come forward.

While her family doesn't know what happened that day, they know someone does know, Scherer-Morris said.

"Cheryl went to work that day thinking she would be coming home for supper that night with Mom, Dad, Anthony and I, but that never happened," Scherer-Morris said. "Cheryl had a life ahead of her that she didn't get to live it because on that day someone changed that forever. We need that someone(s) to give us the closure and, more importantly, to come forward with the truth."

No resolution

Even after 41 years, Cheryl's family thinks of her every day, Scherer-Morris said, adding they talk about her, and they miss her.

"Cheryl isn't just that girl missing from Scott County, but she is a daughter, sister, cousin, friend and classmate. Her family, friends and the community deserve to know what happened as she deserves this, too," Scherer-Morris said.

To this day, her family still calls each other to say they've have made it safe when going somewhere, Scherer-Morris said.