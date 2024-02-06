Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer

Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek, a Republican, has become the first person of color ever elected to a statewide office in Missouri.

Final, unofficial results from the secretary of state’s office show Malek defeated Democrat Mark Osmak 58% to 38%.

This will be Malek’s first full term as treasurer, after taking his post as an appointment of Republican Gov. Mike Parson in January 2023.

Malek’s campaign messaging focused on his support for a fortified U.S.-Mexico border, an issue with little to do with his work as treasurer, apart from his advocacy to divest state funds from foreign adversaries.

“It does not make sense to strengthen our adversaries or enemy nations,” he told The Independent earlier this year. “Anything that we are investing not only strengthens them but also puts our investments at risk.”

Prior to taking office, Malek worked as an immigration attorney, having immigrated to the United States himself from India in 2001. He opposes unauthorized immigration because of the “additional burden on the healthcare and education systems.”

Since taking office nearly two years ago, Malek has touted continued growth in the Treasurer’s Office’s funds and program enrollment.

One year into his term, he set the record for the amount returned in unclaimed property, with $51.8 million returned to people, up from $50.2 million the previous year.

Malek championed the MOScholars program, which funds private education and provides tax credits to donors. The program was months old when Malek was appointed and had $9 million in tax credits reserved for donors. Under Malek’s leadership, fundraising increased to $16.6 million in 2023.