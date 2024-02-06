Vivek Malek launches campaign for full term as state treasurer

Missouri state Treasurer Vivek Malek returned to Cape Girardeau on Monday, March 25, holding the first of several events in his campaign for election at Cape Girardeau City Hall.

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Malek to the role in December 2022 when then-Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick was elected State Auditor. Malek took office Jan. 2, 2023.

This is Malek’s first time running for the office.

“I’m grateful to be back in my adopted hometown of Cape Girardeau, where it started,” the candidate said. “This is the community where I arrived 22 years ago for my education, and this is where I fell in love with Missouri and I fell in love with America.”

Malek said his campaign would revolve around “three P’s”: protecting taxpayer dollars, providing opportunities and promoting the promise of America.

“I love doing this job. It is my American dream come true,” he said. “My opponents, they’re running to get this job. I’m running to do this job.”

Malek promoted some of his accomplishments over his year in office, such as divesting the Missouri State Employees Retirement Fund from Chinese-owned companies.

He also touted how he helped return record amounts of unclaimed property to Missourians.

“We broke every record of every past treasurer in returning unclaimed property ... the last record was $49 million, we returned $55 million,” Malek said.

During his time in office, he has also launched the MOBUCK$ loan program, launched the Show-Me Retirement Savings Plan for businesses with fewer than 50 employees and grew the MOScholars scholarship program to more than 2,000 scholarships.