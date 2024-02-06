All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 9, 2022
Visually impaired Oran freshman runs track with help of pacing guide
Aiden Scheeter began to lose his vision in fifth grade and his eyesight progressively declined each year since. But he did not allow his impairment to stop him from doing one of his biggest passions — running. Scheeter runs the 400 at track meets for Oran (Missouri) High School. He said his biggest accomplishment this season was running the event in 1:36, and he hopes to improve his time to 1:30 next track and field season...
Beau Nations
Freshman Aiden Scheeter, left, and his pacing guide, junior Laney Shy, after track practice Thursday at Oran (Missouri) High School. Scheeter is visually impaired, but runs for Oran's track team through the use of a tether connecting him to Shy.
Freshman Aiden Scheeter, left, and his pacing guide, junior Laney Shy, after track practice Thursday at Oran (Missouri) High School. Scheeter is visually impaired, but runs for Oran's track team through the use of a tether connecting him to Shy.Beau Nations

Aiden Scheeter began to lose his vision in fifth grade and his eyesight progressively declined each year since. But he did not allow his impairment to stop him from doing one of his biggest passions — running.

Scheeter runs the 400 at track meets for Oran (Missouri) High School. He said his biggest accomplishment this season was running the event in 1:36, and he hopes to improve his time to 1:30 next track and field season.

His fellow teammate, Laney Shy, acts as his guide through the use of a tether wrapped around Scheeter's wrist.

"I hold the other loop and run next to him on the inside of the track. We stay where it is really tight so we know he is in his lane," Shy said. "I tell him if there is something like a crack in the track. If there is one I say, 'Crack in the track in 3, 2, 1.'"

Scheeter was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and cone-rod dystrophy (CRD) as he was entering middle school. RP is a rare eye disease affecting the retina, making cells breakdown over time. CRD is an inherited disorder affecting the light sensitive cells of the retina. The two ocular disorders make it difficult to see at night and in very bright light.

"Nighttime is really hard for me," Scheeter said.

Scheeter's mom, Lori, said he uses his parents as guides at night and in new places Scheeter has never visited before.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scheeter enjoys talking with his coaches and making bets with assistant coach Rick Chambless. If Scheeter beats his personal best time, Chambless has to do pushups or planks to Scheeter's enjoyment.

His favorite hobbies include swimming, traveling to historic sites in the United States, playing bass guitar and drums in Oran's band.

He said he hopes he is an inspiration to other individuals with impairments so they will overcome challenges like he did.

Oran head coach Travis Friga said both are great teammates to have on the track team.

"Aiden gives his best effort in practice as well as in the meets. He is a joy to be around," Friga said. "Laney was dealing with some injuries so she graciously took on the role of being Aiden's guide runner. She is a great example of selflessness and servanthood. She is just doing what God calls us all to do, 'Love your neighbor.' The world could use a lot more of that these days."

Scheeter competed in his last regular season track meet as a freshman runner Saturday in Hillsboro, Missouri.

He said he plans on running on the track team during his time in high school.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for all...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy