Visually impaired Oran freshman runs track with help of pacing guide

Aiden Scheeter began to lose his vision in fifth grade and his eyesight progressively declined each year since. But he did not allow his impairment to stop him from doing one of his biggest passions — running.

Scheeter runs the 400 at track meets for Oran (Missouri) High School. He said his biggest accomplishment this season was running the event in 1:36, and he hopes to improve his time to 1:30 next track and field season.

His fellow teammate, Laney Shy, acts as his guide through the use of a tether wrapped around Scheeter's wrist.

"I hold the other loop and run next to him on the inside of the track. We stay where it is really tight so we know he is in his lane," Shy said. "I tell him if there is something like a crack in the track. If there is one I say, 'Crack in the track in 3, 2, 1.'"

Scheeter was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and cone-rod dystrophy (CRD) as he was entering middle school. RP is a rare eye disease affecting the retina, making cells breakdown over time. CRD is an inherited disorder affecting the light sensitive cells of the retina. The two ocular disorders make it difficult to see at night and in very bright light.

"Nighttime is really hard for me," Scheeter said.

Scheeter's mom, Lori, said he uses his parents as guides at night and in new places Scheeter has never visited before.