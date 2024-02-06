The Visiting Nurse Association of Southeast Missouri will hit a milestone this month as the organization celebrates 50 years of service.

VNA leadership is planning several events to celebrate a half-century of service, including a drop-in reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the group's Kennett, Missouri, headquarters.

It was Aug. 23, 1973, when the organization -- then called SEMO Regional Home Health Agency -- started serving the area around Southeast Missouri. It has both shrunk and expanded over the years, with a heyday of seven locations. It currently serves 1,900 patients across a dozen counties from four locations, including Cape Girardeau.

Shonda Young, a native of Caruthersville, Missouri, started working for the organization as its CFO in 2000. She now serves as its CEO.

"We have seen, as health care has evolved and changed and as the labor industry in health care has shrunk and changed, we serve a more critical role in the homes," she said. "People are coming out of hospitals needing a whole lot more care now than they once did."

Services VNA provides include wound care and rehabilitation. They also provide private-duty programs for children with disabilities as well as hospice care and a new palliative care program that just started in 2022.

Most of the work involves in-home care. Across all its services, the organization employs some 220 people.