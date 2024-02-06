Visit Cape organization to host city's Juneteenth celebration

Organizers from Visit Cape will hold a celebration of humanity and unity to honor Juneteenth on June 18 at Iver's Square -- Juneteenth: Doin' it Together.

Executive director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau Brenda Newbern said the event will celebrate the end of slavery and be used to bring the community together.

"What better way to do what we do as a tourism organization, than to welcome all people and allow them to have a wonderful experience while they are doing it together in a Juneteenth celebration," Newbern said. "We want to celebrate humanity for humankind and unity."

The holiday has been celebrated since 1866, but was named a federal holiday June 17, 2021, after President Joe Biden signed Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee and Freedom Day, recognizes the emancipation of all African Americans in the Confederate states after Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger announced General Order No. 3 freeing all slaves in Texas, the last Confederate state on June 19, 1865.

The holiday originated in Galveston, Texas, and spread throughout the southern states before being recognized by legislation as a holiday in 1979.

The event will be funded by a $25,000 grant from the Missouri Division of Tourism, which is a part of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The State of Missouri has allocated a total of $300,000 for Juneteenth celebrations in 2022.