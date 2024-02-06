Visit Cape organization to host city's Juneteenth celebration

Organizers from Visit Cape will hold a celebration of humanity and unity to honor Juneteenth on June 18 at Iver's Square -- Juneteenth: Doin' it Together.
Executive director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau Brenda Newbern said the event will celebrate the end of slavery and be used to bring the community together.
"What better way to do what we do as a tourism organization, than to welcome all people and allow them to have a wonderful experience while they are doing it together in a Juneteenth celebration," Newbern said. "We want to celebrate humanity for humankind and unity."
The holiday has been celebrated since 1866, but was named a federal holiday June 17, 2021, after President Joe Biden signed Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee and Freedom Day, recognizes the emancipation of all African Americans in the Confederate states after Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger announced General Order No. 3 freeing all slaves in Texas, the last Confederate state on June 19, 1865.
The holiday originated in Galveston, Texas, and spread throughout the southern states before being recognized by legislation as a holiday in 1979.
The event will be funded by a $25,000 grant from the Missouri Division of Tourism, which is a part of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The State of Missouri has allocated a total of $300,000 for Juneteenth celebrations in 2022.
Juneteenth: Doin' it Together will take place from noon to 6 p.m. June 18 at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau, located at 44 N. Lorimier St.
The location, outside of Cape Girardeau City Hall, is named after James Ivers. Ivers was originally a slave in Cape Girardeau and later enlisted to be a soldier in the Union Army on the first day African Americans were allowed to enlist in Missouri. He enlisted at the Common Pleas Courthouse located on the property. The area also was the location where individuals were sold into slavery.
Newbern said she is thankful to be able to hold the event on the square because of the historical significance.
"Every place I tried to have the event was not available, so I consider that a divine appointment," she said. "We were out driving around looking for places and then I heard Ivers Square was available and it was perfect. I kind of get chills thinking about it."
The Juneteenth: Doin' it Together event will include speaking and musical performances by individuals, food trucks, informational booths, children's entertainment provided by Discovery Playhouse and historical information. Newbern said she hopes the event will show Cape Girardeau and Missouri are inclusive locations to visit and live.
"We want Missouri to be known to be welcoming to all people," Newbern said. "I was just shocked because usually you have to seek grants and sponsorships, so for this to be given to us tells me they (Missouri Division of Tourism) think highly of Cape Girardeau. I want Cape Girardeau to appear as that place where all are welcome, all can come and all will have a great experience while they are here."
For more information about Visit Cape Juneteenth: Doin' it Together, go to www,visitcape.com
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.