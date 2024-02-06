All sections
NewsDecember 31, 2020

Virus vaccinations continue for region's health care workers

As vaccine doses for COVID-19 become available, one of the region’s distributors is targeting additional types of health care workers. SoutheastHEALTH is one of the state’s vaccine distributors, and since deploying the first vaccine doses earlier in the month, the system has expanded its program to include those in the dentistry and eye care fields...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

As vaccine doses for COVID-19 become available, one of the region’s distributors is targeting additional types of health care workers.

SoutheastHEALTH is one of the state’s vaccine distributors, and since deploying the first vaccine doses earlier in the month, the system has expanded its program to include those in the dentistry and eye care fields.

According to information on the organization’s website, staffers at several area dentistry and eye care practices, along with health care workers at several medical centers and pharmacies, received vaccine doses Dec. 23. Among those vaccinated at Missouri facilities were: Perry County Memorial Hospital (97 vaccinations); Madison County Medical Center (80 vaccinations); Iron County Medical Center (48 vaccinations); Sikeston-Missouri Delta and Outpatient Facilities (427 vaccinations); Scott County Health Department: Sterling Pharmacy; SEMO Health Dental; Medicenter Pharmacy; Ministerial Alliance; Priggle Dental; Leible Dentistry; Boyce Dental; Obermark Eye Care; Taylor Chiropractic; and Medicap Pharmacy.

Tuesday, 130 vaccine doses were administered to staffers at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. Previously, staffers at Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County in Dexter were among those vaccinated.

The vaccination rollout is in its first phase, which calls for health care workers and staff and residents at long-term care facilities to receive the vaccine.

As more doses become available, other at-risk people and essential personnel will be eligible to receive it. The final phase of the program will include the general public. Officials have said doses for the general public should be available by late spring or early summer.

For information about scheduling a vaccination, call SoutheastHEALTH’s hotline at (573) 519-4983.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

