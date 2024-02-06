Virus vaccinations continue for region's health care workers

As vaccine doses for COVID-19 become available, one of the region’s distributors is targeting additional types of health care workers.

SoutheastHEALTH is one of the state’s vaccine distributors, and since deploying the first vaccine doses earlier in the month, the system has expanded its program to include those in the dentistry and eye care fields.

According to information on the organization’s website, staffers at several area dentistry and eye care practices, along with health care workers at several medical centers and pharmacies, received vaccine doses Dec. 23. Among those vaccinated at Missouri facilities were: Perry County Memorial Hospital (97 vaccinations); Madison County Medical Center (80 vaccinations); Iron County Medical Center (48 vaccinations); Sikeston-Missouri Delta and Outpatient Facilities (427 vaccinations); Scott County Health Department: Sterling Pharmacy; SEMO Health Dental; Medicenter Pharmacy; Ministerial Alliance; Priggle Dental; Leible Dentistry; Boyce Dental; Obermark Eye Care; Taylor Chiropractic; and Medicap Pharmacy.