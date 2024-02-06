Virus test clinic planned at state Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri legislative leaders said Thursday they are planning to open a rapid COVID-19 testing clinic inside the Capitol building, after the annual session began with an outbreak of the disease.

The clinic, led by a nurse, would be open to lawmakers, staff and others who regularly work in the Capitol, such as lobbyists and journalists, said House Chief Clerk Dana Rademan Miller. She said it hopefully will open within the next couple weeks.

Although discussions about a Capitol clinic have been ongoing for a month, the concept picked up steam after the Legislature opened its session Jan. 6 and soon started seeing COVID-19 cases. The House canceled its session this week and encouraged most staff to work remotely. The Senate remained in session.

Freshman state Rep. Lisa Thomas told The Associated Press on Thursday she began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms Saturday, just one day after she was last at the Capitol, and tested positive for the virus earlier this week. Thomas said she doesn't know exactly how or where she caught the virus.

"It's very hard to say, but I would tend to think statistically it's likely that it was at the Capitol," said Thomas, a Republican from the Lake of the Ozarks area.

She is at least the third House member -- along with Democratic Reps. Wes Rogers and Kimberly-Ann Collins -- to confirm having COVID-19 since the session started. At least 11 other Missouri state lawmakers have had COVID-19 at some point during pandemic, according to an AP tally.

Missouri recorded more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, for an average of nearly 1,600 a day and a testing positivity rate of 12.2 %. Those figures are about half of what they were a month or two ago.