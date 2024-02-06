Virus spike raises red flags

O'FALLON, Mo. -- With more than 300 University of Missouri students infected with the coronavirus and cases spiking in the surrounding community, Columbia's city health director on Friday announced a new order that limits crowd sizes and requires bars to close early.

Stephanie Browning, who leads the health department for Columbia and Boone County, said at a news conference that new cases of COVID-19 "are increasing exponentially, it feels like." She cited a county test positivity rate of 44.6% last week as evidence of "widespread community transmission."

The 44.6% positivity rate is roughly four times the county's 11% rate before students returned to classes on Aug. 19. It is nearly eight times the seven-day rolling average rate for the U.S. as of Thursday, which was 5.9%, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

Effective Friday, public gatherings must be limited to no more than 20 people, with some exceptions. Bars and restaurants must cut off alcohol sales at 9 p.m. and close no later than 10 p.m.

"I'm certain they're worried about the economic impact of this," Browning said. "We all are."

Businesses found in violation could face prosecution. Browning said the order was deemed necessary because people gathering at bars are failing to adhere to previous guidance issued by the health department.

"What we're seeing in our violations is they're coming late at night," Browning said. "Big groups gathering. They're not wearing their masks, they're not social distancing."