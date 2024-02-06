All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 1, 2021

Virus numbers slowly increasing; vaccinations down

COVID-19 cases continue to rise, albeit slowly. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials said Friday a total of 9,446 cases of the disease have been found in the county. As of Friday, there were 24 active cases in the county. In the past 14 days, the testing positivity rate was 3.3%, and in that period 34 new cases had been reported...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

COVID-19 cases continue to rise, albeit slowly.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials said Friday a total of 9,446 cases of the disease have been found in the county. As of Friday, there were 24 active cases in the county. In the past 14 days, the testing positivity rate was 3.3%, and in that period 34 new cases had been reported.

Updated virus statistics from Missouri counties in the region as of Friday were:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Bollinger: new cases in past seven days -- seven; virus-related deaths to date -- 12; percent of population having initiated vaccination -- 22.5
  • Cape Girardeau: new cases in past seven days -- 10; virus-related deaths to date -- 134; percent of population having initiated vaccination -- 33.1
  • Perry: new cases in past seven days -- 27; virus-related deaths to date -- 30; percent of population having initiated vaccination -- 25.9
  • Scott: new cases in past seven days -- 7; virus-related deaths to date -- 84; percent of population having initiated vaccination -- 30.8
  • Stoddard: new cases in past seven days -- 3; virus-related deaths to date -- 37; percent of population having initiated vaccination -- 24.3

Throughout the state, officials have confirmed 501,639 virus cases and 8,741 deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. More than a third (37.4%) of the state's population has initiated vaccination.

Across the country, 43.6% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 30.5% have completed their vaccination. In the state 37.4% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 27.8% have completed a regimen.

State data shows virus vaccinations peaked in early April, with the highest seven-day average reaching 51,888 shots administered. By the end of April, that number had fallen to about 30,000 shots per day.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy