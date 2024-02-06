Virus numbers slowly increasing; vaccinations down

COVID-19 cases continue to rise, albeit slowly.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials said Friday a total of 9,446 cases of the disease have been found in the county. As of Friday, there were 24 active cases in the county. In the past 14 days, the testing positivity rate was 3.3%, and in that period 34 new cases had been reported.
Updated virus statistics from Missouri counties in the region as of Friday were:
Throughout the state, officials have confirmed 501,639 virus cases and 8,741 deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. More than a third (37.4%) of the state's population has initiated vaccination.
Across the country, 43.6% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 30.5% have completed their vaccination. In the state 37.4% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 27.8% have completed a regimen.
State data shows virus vaccinations peaked in early April, with the highest seven-day average reaching 51,888 shots administered. By the end of April, that number had fallen to about 30,000 shots per day.
