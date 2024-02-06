Virus numbers slowly increasing; vaccinations down

Bollinger: new cases in past seven days -- seven; virus-related deaths to date -- 12; percent of population having initiated vaccination -- 22.5

Cape Girardeau: new cases in past seven days -- 10; virus-related deaths to date -- 134; percent of population having initiated vaccination -- 33.1

Perry: new cases in past seven days -- 27; virus-related deaths to date -- 30; percent of population having initiated vaccination -- 25.9

Scott: new cases in past seven days -- 7; virus-related deaths to date -- 84; percent of population having initiated vaccination -- 30.8

Stoddard: new cases in past seven days -- 3; virus-related deaths to date -- 37; percent of population having initiated vaccination -- 24.3

Throughout the state, officials have confirmed 501,639 virus cases and 8,741 deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. More than a third (37.4%) of the state's population has initiated vaccination.

Across the country, 43.6% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 30.5% have completed their vaccination. In the state 37.4% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 27.8% have completed a regimen.

State data shows virus vaccinations peaked in early April, with the highest seven-day average reaching 51,888 shots administered. By the end of April, that number had fallen to about 30,000 shots per day.