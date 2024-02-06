Virus numbers appear to be trending in good direction

COVID-19 case numbers have slowed somewhat in Southeast Missouri and across the state, and several indicators are moving in the right direction.

According to the state Department of Health and Senior Services, new cases of the virus dropped 27.2% in the latest seven-day average, compared to the previous seven-day average.

In Cape Girardeau County, new cases have slowed significantly. From Sept. 1 to Oct. 1, virus cases in the county doubled. From Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, cases grew 52%; Nov. 1 to Dec. 1, 86%; and Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, 36%. But from Jan. 2 to Monday, new cases grew only 11%.

Other metrics officials use to track the virus deal with hospital bed, intensive-care unit bed and ventilator availability. In Cape Girardeau County, according to the county Public Health Center, medical bed availability was 44% Nov. 1, 30% Dec. 1, 44% Jan. 1 and 22% Jan. 25. ICU bed availability was 25% Dec. 1 but rose to 34% Jan. 1 and stood at 37% Jan. 25. Ventilator availabiity also rose in the county over that period: 25% Dec. 1, 38% Jan. 1 and 38% Jan. 25.

For the southeast region of the state, the latest data show 23% bed availability, 39% ICU bed availability and 68% ventilator availability. Those categories rose through the fall and peaked in November and December. Patients hospitalized with the virus hit a high of 184 Nov. 20, but that number has been cut in half, and as of Jan. 21, only 75 patients in the region were hospitalized. Hospital bed availability hit a low of 11% in November but has doubled since then. ICU bed availability was lowest in the region in December, 27%.