Virus growth rates slows in Cape County, at least temporarily

COVID-19 cases appeared to slow their rate of growth in the past several days, at least in Cape Girardeau County.

Officials with the county's public health center reported 75 new cases (54 confirmed and 21 probable) since Friday, a decline from recent case increases. The new cases pushed the county's pandemic total to 12,168 cases (9,613 confirmed and 2,555 probable). Officials did not report any new virus-related deaths, and active cases in the county fell to their lowest level in recent weeks, dropping 132 to 284.

As of Monday, 41.1% of the county's residents had completed a COVID-19 vaccine regimen, while 46.5% had initiated a regimen.