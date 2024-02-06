Virus forces changes to annual help event

Project Homeless Connect will be held this week in a new Cape Girardeau location and with fewer service providers present.

Credit COVID-19 for the changes.

"We anticipate a much smaller number of organizations participating," said Melissa Stickel, executive director of Community Partnership (CP) of Southeast Missouri, which -- along with predecessor not-for-profit, Community Caring Council -- has put on the annual fall event for eight years.

At least 12 providers will be on hand for the 2020 event, down from 50 in 2019, Stickel said.

In prior years, lower-income people could avail themselves of employment, education, medical, health and beauty services, housing resources and free groceries.

No medical

"The biggest change (for 2020) is not having medical services this year," said Stickel, who has headed CP since 2017.

"(Medical) providers are overextended due to COVID and there is general concern and heightened fear," she added.