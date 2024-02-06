Virus forces changes to annual help event

Project Homeless Connect will be held this week in a new Cape Girardeau location and with fewer service providers present.
Credit COVID-19 for the changes.
"We anticipate a much smaller number of organizations participating," said Melissa Stickel, executive director of Community Partnership (CP) of Southeast Missouri, which -- along with predecessor not-for-profit, Community Caring Council -- has put on the annual fall event for eight years.
At least 12 providers will be on hand for the 2020 event, down from 50 in 2019, Stickel said.
In prior years, lower-income people could avail themselves of employment, education, medical, health and beauty services, housing resources and free groceries.
"The biggest change (for 2020) is not having medical services this year," said Stickel, who has headed CP since 2017.
"(Medical) providers are overextended due to COVID and there is general concern and heightened fear," she added.
The medical portion of Project Homeless Connect has been the primary driver of attendance, Stickel informed, noting that while the 2019 event saw nearly 700 attendees, this year she hopes for 100 to 200.
Stickel said the Cape Girardeau County Health Department will be offering free flu shots and Southeast Missouri State University plans to offer hearing testing.
Stickel said organizations participating in the event include Community Counseling Center, First Call for Help, Catholic Charities, First Baptist Church, St. Vincent dePaul Church, SEMO Food Bank, Cape Girardeau County Health Department, United Way of Southeast Missouri, Safe House for Women, SoutheastHEALTH's Building Blocks, plus CP's own programs: EDGE, Housing, Community Case Management.
Stickel said the event is moving this year from the Osage Center to CP's offices at 937 Broadway, in the former Medical Arts Building.
"This year, it will be a walk-through or drive-through event," she said, a concession to COVID.
Project Homeless Connect will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 16.
For more information, call Community Partnership at (573) 651-3747.
