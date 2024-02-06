Virus deaths come in higher numbers but over longer periods

County health officials in the region are generally reporting new COVID-19 statistics more infrequently than in past months, and that is resulting in virus-related deaths coming in somewhat larger numbers.

Stoddard County, Missouri, officials, for example, updated their data Friday, reporting five new deaths. However, those deaths span back to Oct. 6. In that period, the county's virus case number grew 19 to 5,081 for the pandemic. As of Friday, there were 61 active cases in the county. Ninety-nine county residents have died because of the virus.

Officials in Bollinger County, Missouri, also reported virus-related deaths -- two, pushing the county's total to 27. As of Friday, there were 47 active virus cases in the county, and throughout the pandemic, the county has tallied 2,023 total virus cases (1,672 confirmed and 351 probable).