Virus continues to dampen airline traffic at Cape Regional Airport

Passenger traffic at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport through SkyWest Airlines so far in 2021 is at 41% of what it was during the same pre-COVID period last year, manager Katrina Amos told the airport's advisory board Tuesday.

There have been 551 enplanements, the industry term for passengers, in 2021 compared to 1,341 at the same time in 2020.

SkyWest offers flights to and from O'Hare Airport in Chicago.

Amos said Mike Mooney of Volaire Aviation Consulting plans to give the board a full 30-minute report on the status of airline travel in April.

"(Mooney) has told us to expect a pickup (in enplanements) toward the summer months due to optimism about COVID vaccine doses being more readily available but we should not expect heavy traffic," Amos said.

Amos also told the seven-member board and City Council liaison Stacy Kinder local statistics seem to mirror the industry trend.

Asked by board member Mark Seesing to characterize the overall industry percentage of decline since COVID, Amos said it was 59%, clarifying to the Southeast Missourian the figure is misleading.

"Not every (airport) is feeling the same level of affect (and) some have rebounded more than others," she explained.

Amos, who said approximately 70% of the airport's passenger traffic historically is for business travel, remains bullish about that sector eventually returning to normal in time.

"There will be changes to travel behaviors by businesses who see the advantage of virtual meetings," she said, "but I believe we're seeing Zoom fatigue and people prefer in-person interaction."