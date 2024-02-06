Virus cases, vaccinations tick up in Cape County

COVID-19 case numbers continued to rise in Cape Girardeau County this week, but vaccination numbers also rose somewhat.

According to the county public health center's report Friday, 118 new confirmed and probable cases were added to the county's tally since Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases during the pandemic to 10,769. No new deaths were added, with the county's total remaining at 138. Active cases in the county fell 23 to 315.

The percentage of county residents who have at least initiated a coronavirus vaccine regimen grew .4 of a percentage point to 42.4%, while the percentage of county residents who have completed a vaccine regimen grew .3 of a percentage point to 36.3%.