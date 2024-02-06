Virus cases remain high throughout SE Missouri

No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in nearby Missouri counties Friday, but active virus case counts remained elevated.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported 53 new confirmed virus cases, along with 36 new probable cases, for a total of 12,093 cases for the pandemic. As of Friday, there were 416 active cases in the county. Officials reported no new virus-related deaths. To date, 149 county residents have died because of the virus.

As of Friday, 40% of the county's residents had completed a virus vaccine regimen.

Scott County health officials reported 71 new virus cases since Monday, pushing the county's total number of confirmed virus cases to 5,412. There have also been 805 probable cases during the pandemic, and there were 140 probable active cases as of Friday. There were 545 active confirmed cases in the county Friday. Ninety-six county residents have died because of the virus.