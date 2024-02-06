Virus cases on the rise in Cape, Scott Cos.

COVID-19 cases have grown at four times their recent rate in Cape Girardeau County in the last month.

The latest data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows 608 probable and confirmed cases in the county for the seven-day period ending Jan. 11. The county totaled 151 cases as of the Cape Girardeau County Health Center's COVID-19 update ending Dec. 15.

Cape Girardeau County averaged 87 cases per day during the latest reporting period. There were no new deaths.

The surge comes at a time when COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly across most of the United States, though officials say a peak of the omicron variant may be coming soon.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the current seven-day average of daily new cases is 782,766, a 33.2% increase from the previous week.

The total number of cases has also risen in Scott County in the past month.

"It's really increasing areawide, but it does seem like Scott County is probably leading the pack," Scott County Health Department administrator Barry Cook said.