Virus cases nearing 13,000 in Cape Girardeau County

COVID-19 cases grew in the region over the past few days.
Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 102 new virus cases and 58 new probable cases since Friday, pushing the county's pandemic total to 12,853 cases. As of Wednesday, there were 182 active virus cases in the county. One hundred fifty-three county residents have died because of the virus.
Scott County officials reported 57 new cases and 17 new probable cases for a total of 5,961 cases. On Wednesday, there were 245 active cases in the county. Throughout the pandemic, 107 county residents have died because of the virus.
In Stoddard County, Missouri, officials tallied 59 new cases, pushing the county's total to 5,062 cases, with 70 of those active as of Wednesday. Ninety-nine county residents have died because of the virus, an increase of six since the end of September.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.