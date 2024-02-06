Virus cases nearing 13,000 in Cape Girardeau County

Scott County officials reported 57 new cases and 17 new probable cases for a total of 5,961 cases. On Wednesday, there were 245 active cases in the county. Throughout the pandemic, 107 county residents have died because of the virus.

In Stoddard County, Missouri, officials tallied 59 new cases, pushing the county's total to 5,062 cases, with 70 of those active as of Wednesday. Ninety-nine county residents have died because of the virus, an increase of six since the end of September.