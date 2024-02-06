Virus cases continue rise in Cape County

COVID-19 cases continued their upward trend in Cape Girardeau County as the week ended.

Officials with the county's Public Health Center reported 40 new cases Thursday and 31 Friday, pushing the county's total number of cases to 1,490. Recoveries from the disease associated with coronavirus grew to 1,141, but the new cases are out-pacing recoveries. Active cases totaled 319 Friday, up from 279 Wednesday and more than triple the number of active cases in the county in early August. The bulk of the new cases continue to come from within Cape Girardeau.

Fifteen county residents have died of the virus.

Patients hospitalized with the virus are increasing, too. As of Wednesday, county hospitals counted 25 COVID-19 patients. By Friday, the number had grown to 34, though none of the newly hospitalized patients were Cape Girardeau County residents.