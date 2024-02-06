Virus angst results in plenty of room at Cape Girardeau hotels

If you need a hotel room in Cape Girardeau -- or anywhere else in the nation -- you should have no problem getting a reservation.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, business and leisure travelers alike are canceling hotel reservations, leaving the majority of rooms unsold night after night.

"We have zero staying and zero coming," an employee of one national chain hotels told the Missourian Friday, adding, "this has never happened before, and I've been here four years."

At another Cape Girardeau hotel Friday only 10 of its more than 130 rooms were occupied.

The story was the same at the next hotel the Missourian called where the manager said coronavirus "has drastically affected our occupancy across the board."

Everywhere in America, innkeepers are struggling to keep their doors open in the face of the coronavirus outbreak as millions of would-be travelers cancel or postpone trips and are staying home instead, either voluntarily or by state mandate.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association estimates since mid-February the U.S. hotel industry has lost $2.4 billion in room revenue and that a million hospitality employees have either lost their jobs or will soon be unemployed in the coming weeks. That number balloons to 3.9 million when combined with indirect job losses at companies that provide goods and services to the hotel industry.

It's estimated in Missouri more than 17,000 hotel workers have joined the ranked of the unemployed because of the pandemic.

That number rises to well more than 50,000 when secondary job losses are factored in.

In a statement released last weekend, AH&LA president and CEO Chip Rogers estimated half of all the nation's hotels would close by the end of this month and many major hotel chains were making contingency plans to cope with occupancy declines. Those plans range from delaying or canceling hotel construction and room renovations to reducing employee hours and staff layoffs.

Drury Hotels, which originated in Southeast Missouri and is now headquartered in St. Louis, has reportedly furloughed or laid off about 200 of its 1,000 corporate employees. According to a report published last week in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, that number included 15 laid off staff members and 16 furloughed employees out of 109 people employed at the company's Cape Girardeau office. Although he did not verify the reported numbers, Drury Hotels chief operating officer Eric Strand confirmed there have been layoffs.

"As travelers stay close to home during this period of uncertainly, demand for hotel rooms has dropped to unprecedented levels," Strand said in a statement to the Missourian. "As a result, we have made the difficult decision to reduce staffing levels at our hotels and corporate offices."

The company said it is offering discounted room rates at its 100-plus hotels "to support medical professionals, our military and others engaged in the collective effort to help those in need and to keep us all safe."

At Midamerica Hotels Corp. in Cape Girardeau, vice president of operations John Echimovich described the situation as "a devastating blow to the hospitality market as a whole," adding "cancellations for the next couple of months are coming across day by day and we have a major challenge in front of us as an industry."