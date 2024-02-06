Virtual opening set for new behavioral hospital

A virtual ribbon-cutting will take place next week for SoutheastHEALTH's new behavioral health hospital in Cape Girardeau, with the first patient admissions expected by early next month.
Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to participate in the ceremonial opening set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The public is invited to watch the event on the Southeast Behavioral Hospital Facebook page rather than attend it in person because of social distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 health precautions.
Although the ribbon-cutting will take place next week, the first patient admissions are not expected until about two weeks later, during the week of March 8, according to Shauna Hoffman, SoutheastHEALTH's vice president of marketing.
Located at 639 S. Silver Springs Road, the 102-bed, $33 million facility is a joint venture between Southeast and Universal Health Services Inc., which operates more than 250 behavioral health facilities in 37 states. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, UHS is the nation's largest behavioral health provider.
The Cape Girardeau facility, according to UHS, will offer the most extensive inpatient psychiatric services between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.
The 68,000-square-foot hospital will serve psychiatric and behavioral health needs of adults, children and adolescents. It will also provide substance abuse and addiction services, as well as outpatient programs and family therapy services to treat common mental health and emotional issues faced by teens and adults.
Most, if not all, of the hospital's key leadership positions, including that of hospital CEO Tim Cockrell, have been filled, but applications for some employment roles are still being accepted through the hospital's website, www.southeastbehavioral.com.
Once fully staffed and operational, the hospital is expected to have an annual payroll of around $9.5 million, including benefits. The hospital's estimated annual economic impact to businesses and industries in Southeast Missouri will be approximately $38.9 million, according to a formula for the Cape Girardeau region developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
More information about Southeast Behavioral Hospital, its services and Tuesday's virtual ribbon-cutting is available on the hospital's website.
