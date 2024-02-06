Virtual opening set for new behavioral hospital

A virtual ribbon-cutting will take place next week for SoutheastHEALTH's new behavioral health hospital in Cape Girardeau, with the first patient admissions expected by early next month.

Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to participate in the ceremonial opening set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The public is invited to watch the event on the Southeast Behavioral Hospital Facebook page rather than attend it in person because of social distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 health precautions.

Although the ribbon-cutting will take place next week, the first patient admissions are not expected until about two weeks later, during the week of March 8, according to Shauna Hoffman, SoutheastHEALTH's vice president of marketing.

Located at 639 S. Silver Springs Road, the 102-bed, $33 million facility is a joint venture between Southeast and Universal Health Services Inc., which operates more than 250 behavioral health facilities in 37 states. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, UHS is the nation's largest behavioral health provider.