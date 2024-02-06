All sections
NewsJanuary 6, 2021
Virtual learning numbers drop in Cape, Jackson public schools
The two largest school systems in Cape Girardeau County will continue to educate students virtually in the new year, but fewer families are availing themselves of the stay-at-home option. In the 5,620-student Jackson School District, classes resume today with 264 students still in the district’s Ignite Online program, a 53.4% decrease from the 566 registered virtually in the fall...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cars form a loop around assistant principal Alan Bruns while waiting in the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School cafeteria parking lot Aug. 24 during meal distributions for participants in the Cape Girardeau School District's Tigers@Home online education program. The school district provides breakfast and lunch to all its students for free.
Cars form a loop around assistant principal Alan Bruns while waiting in the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School cafeteria parking lot Aug. 24 during meal distributions for participants in the Cape Girardeau School District's Tigers@Home online education program. The school district provides breakfast and lunch to all its students for free.Southeast Missourian file

The two largest school systems in Cape Girardeau County will continue to educate students virtually in the new year, but fewer families are availing themselves of the stay-at-home option.

In the 5,620-student Jackson School District, classes resume today with 264 students still in the district’s Ignite Online program, a 53.4% decrease from the 566 registered virtually in the fall.

“I think virtual education is here to stay,” said retiring Jackson superintendent John Link, who will finish six years leading the district this summer.

“There is a certain discipline required to be a virtual student,” Link added.

Link, who has spent 32 years overall as an educator, will be succeeded as Jackson’s superintendent by Scott A. Smith, a Doniphan, Missouri, native, who currently leads the Gasconade County School District.

Smith’s hiring was announced Dec. 22 and he starts July 1 in Jackson.

Merideth Pobst, Jackson schools director of communications, reported Tuesday that 12 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, with 10 employees quarantined because of close contacts out of a total staff complement of 902.

Among Jackson’s student body, Pobst reported two positive cases with 47 students quarantined.

The 4,330-student Cape Girardeau School District resumed first-semester classes Tuesday and participation in its Tigers@Home virtual program will also decline in 2021, albeit a bit more modestly, when the district’s second semester begins Jan. 19.

A total of 1,213 students took part in the district’s virtual schooling in the fall; only 690 will take part in Tigers@Home in the spring, a drop of 43.1%, according to communications director Kristin Tallent.

Howard Benyon, deputy district superintendent for secondary education, informed the school board Nov. 30 of the drop in registration for virtual schooling.

“Parents are feeling more comfortable with their children actually being on campus,” Benyon said.

“Research says kids are safer at school,” he added.

The Cape Girardeau School District’s COVID dashboard, available at www.capetigers.com, showed 18 current coronavirus “live” cases Tuesday: nine students and nine staff.

Cumulatively, the district reports since starting the dashboard last year, the Cape Girardeau schools have seen 254 COVID cases: 135 students and 119 staff.

