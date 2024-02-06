Virtual learning numbers drop in Cape, Jackson public schools

The two largest school systems in Cape Girardeau County will continue to educate students virtually in the new year, but fewer families are availing themselves of the stay-at-home option.

In the 5,620-student Jackson School District, classes resume today with 264 students still in the district’s Ignite Online program, a 53.4% decrease from the 566 registered virtually in the fall.

“I think virtual education is here to stay,” said retiring Jackson superintendent John Link, who will finish six years leading the district this summer.

“There is a certain discipline required to be a virtual student,” Link added.

Link, who has spent 32 years overall as an educator, will be succeeded as Jackson’s superintendent by Scott A. Smith, a Doniphan, Missouri, native, who currently leads the Gasconade County School District.

Smith’s hiring was announced Dec. 22 and he starts July 1 in Jackson.

Merideth Pobst, Jackson schools director of communications, reported Tuesday that 12 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, with 10 employees quarantined because of close contacts out of a total staff complement of 902.