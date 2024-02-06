All sections
NewsMarch 5, 2021

Virtual event to mark 'Iron Curtain' speech anniversary

FULTON, Mo. -- A small mid-Missouri college is preparing to celebrate the 75th anniversary of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's "Iron Curtain" speech in which he warned of the former Soviet Union's expansion of communism, ushering in the era of the Cold War...

Associated Press
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill finishes speaking as President Harry Truman, center, looks on March 5, 1946, at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.<br>During the speech, Churchill used the term "iron curtain" as a metaphor for the growing Soviet influence over the wreckage of post-World War II Europe.Associated Press file

COVID-19 restrictions are forcing the commemoration today at Westminster College in Fulton to be virtual. A highlight will include a panel discussion of historians, authors and other notable figures led by Washington Post columnist George Will. Plans include the debut of a documentary and a new virtual exhibit from America's National Churchill Museum at Westminster.

Livestreamed events are free and open to the public. Registration is required at the museum's website, nationalchurchillmuseum.org.

Westminster president Franc L. McCluer invited Churchill to speak at the college in late 1945. Perhaps surprisingly, he agreed. On March 5, 1946, just months after World War II's end, Churchill arrived, accompanied by President Harry Truman, a native Missourian.

During his speech, titled "Sinews of Peace," Churchill warned Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin was expanding his communist grip throughout Eastern and Central Europe, sounding an alarm for the Western world still recovering from the war.

"From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent," Churchill said.

