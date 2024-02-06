Virginia man convicted in $3 million romance fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Virginia man was convicted Friday in federal court in Missouri for his role in a scheme that defrauded lonely women across the country out of nearly $3 million.

Henry N. Asomani, 34, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Ghana who lived in Dumfries, Virginia, was found guilty of six counts involving fraud and conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Asomani's co-conspirators contacted people who had posted ads on online dating sites such as ChristianMingle.com, or through their Facebook pages and then used various phony stories to convince victims to send them money.