All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 23, 2016

Viral story puts spotlight on downtown Cape restaurant

The story is presumably fake. But a Cape Girardeau restaurant still is raking in publicity from a locally viral post that claims Will Ferrell ate at a downtown eatery and loved the food. A story from “entertainment website” www.16wmpo.com claims Ferrell was traveling through Cape Girardeau when his rental car broke down. Some locals stopped to help, took him to Stevie’s Steakburger on Broadway and then sent him on his way...

Bridget Brown

The story is presumably fake. But a Cape Girardeau restaurant still is raking in publicity from a locally viral post that claims Will Ferrell ate at a downtown eatery and loved the food.

A story from “entertainment website” www.16wmpo.com claims Ferrell was traveling through Cape Girardeau when his rental car broke down.

Some locals stopped to help, took him to Stevie’s Steakburger on Broadway and then sent him on his way.

Later, on a radio program, the website said, Ferrell praised the restaurant and the town for its hospitality.

The website contains a disclaimer stating it is an entertainment website featuring mostly satirical content.

“The articles on 16wmpo.com are not real,” the disclaimer reads. “They’re meant to be humorous, and they’re for your entertainment.”

But the 372 “shares” the story received after it was posted to the Stevie’s Steakburger Facebook page with the statement “OK, so this happened!” suggests many perceived the story to be true.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lauren Stegeman, marketing director for Taste of Cape, which operates Stevie’s Steakburger along with several other restaurants in downtown Cape Girardeau, could not confirm the validity of the story.

“I don’t know where it came from,” Stegeman said Thursday. “Somebody tagged us in it, stating that Stevie’s Steakburger was mentioned, so we shared it.”

Neither the restaurant nor Taste of Cape was involved in the story’s creation, she said, but they are enjoying the publicity it has brought.

Comments on the shared post indicate a mixed bag of approval, many expressing skepticism or citing the website’s disclaimer, while others are excited to see some celebrity news out of Cape Girardeau.

bbrown@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

600 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy