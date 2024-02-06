Guests are encouraged to join in the fun and dress in attire from their favorite decade.

VintageNOW is an annual interactive fashion show and fundraising event aiming to bring awareness to domestic violence while raising money for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri.

Each year, women from the Southeast Missouri community of all shapes, sizes, ages and walks of life are chosen as the models for the show.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.vintagenow.org or call Pastimes Antiques at (573) 332-8882.