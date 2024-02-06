Fun, fashion and fundraising await at this year's VintageNOW fashion show.
The 11th VintageNOW will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
This year's theme is "A Tale of Time: 1920 to 2021," and will take those in attendance on a journey through 100 years of fashion, music, world news and entertainment.
Guests are encouraged to join in the fun and dress in attire from their favorite decade.
VintageNOW is an annual interactive fashion show and fundraising event aiming to bring awareness to domestic violence while raising money for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri.
Each year, women from the Southeast Missouri community of all shapes, sizes, ages and walks of life are chosen as the models for the show.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.vintagenow.org or call Pastimes Antiques at (573) 332-8882.
