NewsOctober 1, 2021

VintageNOW fashion show to raise awareness, funds for Safe House of Southeast Missouri

Fun, fashion and fundraising await at this year's VintageNOW fashion show. The 11th VintageNOW will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This year's theme is "A Tale of Time: 1920 to 2021," and will take those in attendance on a journey through 100 years of fashion, music, world news and entertainment...

Brooke Holford
VintageNOW Fashion Show returns after a year hiatus because of COVID-19. Jamie McDowell, left, Sheree Pursley, center, and Katrina Moore dance along to music while watching the 2019 VintageNOW Fashion Show at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The 2021 show is 11th VintageNOW and will start at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Show Me Center
VintageNOW Fashion Show returns after a year hiatus because of COVID-19. Jamie McDowell, left, Sheree Pursley, center, and Katrina Moore dance along to music while watching the 2019 VintageNOW Fashion Show at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The 2021 show is 11th VintageNOW and will start at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Show Me CenterSoutheast Missourian file

Fun, fashion and fundraising await at this year's VintageNOW fashion show.

The 11th VintageNOW will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

This year's theme is "A Tale of Time: 1920 to 2021," and will take those in attendance on a journey through 100 years of fashion, music, world news and entertainment.

Guests are encouraged to join in the fun and dress in attire from their favorite decade.

VintageNOW is an annual interactive fashion show and fundraising event aiming to bring awareness to domestic violence while raising money for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri.

Each year, women from the Southeast Missouri community of all shapes, sizes, ages and walks of life are chosen as the models for the show.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.vintagenow.org or call Pastimes Antiques at (573) 332-8882.

Local News
