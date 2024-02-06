Trapeze artists mesmerized, glitz from circus-inspired wardrobes shone bright and bass-heavy music thumped as models showcased their style during the ninth annual VintageNOW Fashion Show on Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Top hats, multi-colored umbrellas and sequin skirts and tops ï¿½ and 4,000 balloons ï¿½ accentuated the showï¿½s circus theme this year: ï¿½The Big Show.ï¿½
Jessica Hill, executive director of the eventï¿½s beneficiary, Safehouse for Women, said she was anticipating selling 2,000 tickets by nightï¿½s end.
Founder and executive director of VintageNOW Deb Maevers said the event ï¿½seems like a dream,ï¿½ after nearly a month of preparing.
ï¿½We are proud to present The Big Show,ï¿½ Maevers said. ï¿½We have over 80 circus performers and 44 models showing two different segments of fashion.ï¿½
She said, ï¿½It still doesnï¿½t seem real. I have to pinch myself. I donï¿½t know what Iï¿½m going to do tomorrow, because it feels like I should be coming to the Show Me Center.ï¿½
One of the models in this yearï¿½s show was VintageNOW spokeswoman and Cape Girardeau native Jeanne Muckerman, sporting a sequined romper, embellished with fringe and a custom-made hat.
This was Muckermanï¿½s fifth year as a model for VintageNOW, she said.
Backstage and before showtime, Muckerman said she first became involved as a volunteer.
ï¿½Knowing what this organization does for the women of the Safehouse, it motivates many of us to get out of our comfort zone and to shine a light into the darkness of domestic violence,ï¿½ Muckerman said.
Every model is in a unique outfit, Muckerman said, including items that are new, vintage or borrowed.
Four stylists ï¿½put all of that together,ï¿½ she said, and dressed 44 models.
And as soon as this yearï¿½s fashion show wraps up, she said, they will start planning for next yearï¿½s event by collecting clothes, ï¿½and loosely create the vision.ï¿½
Maevers said because of the increased size of this yearï¿½s venue, there are ï¿½so many more things to play with,ï¿½ including ï¿½huge screens,ï¿½ allowing for live-action shots of the models on the runway.
ï¿½And because of the ceiling being so high,ï¿½ Hill said, ï¿½weï¿½re able to do more this year, than we can do at the Osage Centre, too.ï¿½
Maevers said, ï¿½We have fire performers, aerialists, stilt-walkers, juggling; everything you can think of for the circus.ï¿½
Southeast Missouri native Whitney Miller also was in attendance, with her friend Katie Hendricks. Miller said she and Hendricks were wearing ï¿½Teen Challenge, for real.ï¿½
Miller described her attire similar to that of 1960s movie star Audrey Hepburn in the film ï¿½Breakfast at Tiffanyï¿½s.ï¿½
ï¿½Iï¿½m a big thrift fan,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½I didnï¿½t really have enough time to put together a circus theme, but I wanted something vintage.ï¿½
The VintageNOW Fashion Show began when Maevers had a collection of vintage clothing she wanted to showcase. Hill said Maevers and her family discussed the best way to do that, and they came up with the idea of hosting a fashion show that would benefit a local not-for-profit that also served women, according to earlier reporting.
The Safe House for Women ï¿½ established in 1991 ï¿½ is a not-for-profit, private 501(c)(3) domestic violence agency providing safe shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline services, case management, counseling, court advocacy, referral services and education programs, according to the organizationï¿½s website. It also provides safe shelter and a crisis hotline as a source of immediate help for victims of domestic violence and abuse.
The Safe House for Women reported 657 hotline calls in 2017. It provided shelter for 93 women and 37 children in 2017.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.