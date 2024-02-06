Trapeze artists mesmerized, glitz from circus-inspired wardrobes shone bright and bass-heavy music thumped as models showcased their style during the ninth annual VintageNOW Fashion Show on Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Top hats, multi-colored umbrellas and sequin skirts and tops ï¿½ and 4,000 balloons ï¿½ accentuated the showï¿½s circus theme this year: ï¿½The Big Show.ï¿½

Jessica Hill, executive director of the eventï¿½s beneficiary, Safehouse for Women, said she was anticipating selling 2,000 tickets by nightï¿½s end.

Aerial dancer Lauren Jones spins about the VintageNOW Fashion Show runway Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Founder and executive director of VintageNOW Deb Maevers said the event ï¿½seems like a dream,ï¿½ after nearly a month of preparing.

ï¿½We are proud to present The Big Show,ï¿½ Maevers said. ï¿½We have over 80 circus performers and 44 models showing two different segments of fashion.ï¿½

She said, ï¿½It still doesnï¿½t seem real. I have to pinch myself. I donï¿½t know what Iï¿½m going to do tomorrow, because it feels like I should be coming to the Show Me Center.ï¿½

One of the models in this yearï¿½s show was VintageNOW spokeswoman and Cape Girardeau native Jeanne Muckerman, sporting a sequined romper, embellished with fringe and a custom-made hat.

This was Muckermanï¿½s fifth year as a model for VintageNOW, she said.

Backstage and before showtime, Muckerman said she first became involved as a volunteer.

ï¿½Knowing what this organization does for the women of the Safehouse, it motivates many of us to get out of our comfort zone and to shine a light into the darkness of domestic violence,ï¿½ Muckerman said.

Every model is in a unique outfit, Muckerman said, including items that are new, vintage or borrowed.