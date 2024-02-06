With a goal of $100,000 and more than 50 performers and models, the VintageNOW Fashion Show's 10th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 -- "Heroes and Legends" -- aims to be the biggest yet.

The event will be held at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Safe House for Women executive director Jessica Hill said "heroes" within Southeast Missouri will be recognized between the event's two fashion segments.

"We asked the community to send us the names of people who they consider to be a hero in their own lives or our community."

She said this year's inspiration stems from "world-changers throughout time," such as Amelia Earhart and Marie Curie. But there will also be people representing different professions, she said -- firefighters, astronauts and nurses. It may also include superheroes.

The annual event began when Deb Maevers -- owner of Pastime Antiques in Cape Girardeau -- had a collection of vintage clothing she wanted to showcase. Hill said Maevers decided upon the idea of having a fashion show to benefit a local not-for-profit serving women.

Hill said all of the credit for the event's longevity goes to Maevers.

"She is truly tireless in both her support for the Safe House and her passion for VintageNOW," Hill said. "I feel like her creativity knows no bounds in terms of the inspiration she has each year for the theme, the show and making it such an amazing event."