With a goal of $100,000 and more than 50 performers and models, the VintageNOW Fashion Show's 10th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 -- "Heroes and Legends" -- aims to be the biggest yet.
The event will be held at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Safe House for Women executive director Jessica Hill said "heroes" within Southeast Missouri will be recognized between the event's two fashion segments.
"We asked the community to send us the names of people who they consider to be a hero in their own lives or our community."
She said this year's inspiration stems from "world-changers throughout time," such as Amelia Earhart and Marie Curie. But there will also be people representing different professions, she said -- firefighters, astronauts and nurses. It may also include superheroes.
The annual event began when Deb Maevers -- owner of Pastime Antiques in Cape Girardeau -- had a collection of vintage clothing she wanted to showcase. Hill said Maevers decided upon the idea of having a fashion show to benefit a local not-for-profit serving women.
Hill said all of the credit for the event's longevity goes to Maevers.
"She is truly tireless in both her support for the Safe House and her passion for VintageNOW," Hill said. "I feel like her creativity knows no bounds in terms of the inspiration she has each year for the theme, the show and making it such an amazing event."
Last year's event garnered $98,500, Hill said. Proceeds from this year's show are earmarked for the organization's shelter constructed this summer. Earnings from the fashion show are made up of individual ticket sales, banquet tables and sponsors.
The new handicapped accessible facility has 10 bedrooms -- 40 beds total -- more bathroom facilities, computer lab, library, quiet lounge, family lounge and children's playroom. The previous 5,000-foot facility had 17 beds and was not handicapped-accessible. The location of the facility is not publicly disclosed to protect those who shelter there.
"We're still in the process of funding the shelter," Hill said. "We moved into our new shelter in June, but we still have some financial obligations there. We've been able to accommodate a lot more people and people with special situations that we weren't able to before."
She said attendees love the "fashion part" of the event, "but it truly is so important to the Safe House."
Hill continued, "Because it is by far, in a way, the largest fundraiser that we have and without it our new shelter would not have been possible."
The Safe House for Women -- established in 1991 -- is a not-for-profit, private domestic violence agency providing safe shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline services, intensive case management, counseling, court advocacy, referral services and education programs, according to the organization's website. It also provides safe shelter and a crisis hotline as a source of immediate help for victims of domestic violence and abuse.
The Safe House for Women reported 635 hotline calls in 2018. The facility provided shelter for 84 women, 20 men and 37 children in 2018. It also provided 9,150 meals.
Tickets may be purchased online at vintagenow.org.
