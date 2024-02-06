VintageNOW Fashion Show set for next weekend

Southeast Missouri's Safe House for Women is hosting its ninth annual VintageNOW Fashion Show fundraiser Oct. 20 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau for the first time.

Last year's show was held at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, but Safe House executive director Jessica Hill said it has been relocated this year due to last year's crowd size and this year's expected 1,500 to 2,000 attendees. Since it began, the fashion show has raised over $350,000, she said.

Hill said this year's VintageNOW theme is "The Big Show" and will be based on a vintage circus theme with "just incredible outfits."

There are two fashion segments to the show, Hill said, "So each model has two completely different outfits."

Last year, Hill said the event met the goal of $80,000. This year, Hill said a goal of $90,000 has been set.

She said the annual event began when owner of Pastime Antiques in Cape Girardeau Deb Maevers had a collection of vintage clothing she wanted to showcase.

"She and her family talked about the best way to do that and they came up with the idea of having a fashion show that would benefit a local nonprofit that served women," she said.

Hill said the change in venue will provide the organization with a lot of opportunities to "do even more spectacular things" with the fashion show. The fashion show is Safe House for Women's largest fundraiser, Hill said.